80-year-old grandma to compete in Miss Universe Korea, proving age knows no bounds

More often than not, when we hear the words “beauty pageant,” we immediately envision a lineup of tall, slender women, typically in their twenties, adorned in glamorous gowns and beaming with confidence. But one woman defies this stereotype, embodying a truly remarkable example of breaking boundaries.

Meet Choi Soon-hwa, an 80-year-old Korean grandma who could become the oldest contestant in Miss Universe history. That is, if she secures the Miss Universe Korea title against 31 other contenders this Monday, September 30.

Earlier this month, Choi was announced as one of the finalists for Miss Universe Korea, alongside others who aspire to represent their country at the Miss Universe finals in Mexico this November.

For the longest time, the Miss Universe contest had strictly enforced age and civil status restrictions. However, last year, the Miss Universe Organization updated the eligibility criteria, allowing pregnant women, mothers, and married — or previously married — women to participate. Amid growing calls for modernization, the organization has also lifted the upper age limit starting this year.

“Now that the age restriction has been lifted, I said, ‘I should give it a try,’” Choi said in an interview with CNN, expressing her determination to participate regardless of the outcome.

“Looking beautiful on the outside is important, but I think you need to be at ease in your mind as well, and know how to respect others. Also, you need to be a positive thinker. So many people are negative these days,” said Choi, who has also been modeling since she was 72. She has appeared in the Korean editions of Harper’s Bazaar and Elle magazines, as well as in several brand commercials.

According to the CNN article, she will be participating in a singing contest this Monday, while other finalists will perform dances or walk in the traditional “hanbok.” The winner will be determined through online voting and judges’ assessments.

In its promotional materials announcing this year’s competition, the Miss Universe Korea organizers stated that “age doesn’t matter when it comes to dreaming.” Additionally, the swimsuit segment has been removed.

Choi said she is supported by his children and grandchildren, and that she is excited by the possibility of representing South Korea in the Miss Universe pageant.

“I always dreamed of going on stage abroad, so my mindset is prepared. Japan is the only other country I’ve been to, and I believe [pageant organizers] would teach the winner everything, so I’m ready!”