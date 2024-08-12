Walang forever: Dubai-based OFW achieves CPA dream after 2 decades, 6 attempts

Ryan San Diego Tizon, a 43-year-old Dubai-based OFW, may have been busy chasing the “Dubai Dream” all these years, but there’s one aspiration that has remained his heart’s burning desire – to pass the CPA board exam. And this year he finally did, on his sixth attempt, 20 years after he first tried to do so.

“Only a few people actually knew that I had been pursuing to continue my CPA journey. Despite all the failures, I did not give up. I chose to persevere. Armed with determination and will, I used each setback as a stepping stone and a source of self-motivation to keep pushing forward until I ultimately achieved my goals,” Tizon told The Filipino Times in a recent interview.

Tizon, who received his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy degree from Columban College in Olongapo City in 2001, arrived in Dubai in August 2010. Since then, he has been working in the hospitality industry, wearing many hats, including roles such as Income Auditor, Financial Accountant, Chief Accountant, and, currently, Financial Controller.

“I have been employed by different companies, all of which are hotel enterprises,” said Tizon, who added that he’s thankful for the opportunities that Dubai has given him. “I consider my work experiences here in Dubai to be instrumental in becoming a Certified Public Accountant. My job experience has enabled me to fully understand, connect, and compare the actual accounting scenarios with the theoretical accounting we were taught in school.”

He initially took the Professional Regulation Commission’s (PRC) Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants in 2004 while working as a night auditor at a five-star hotel in Subic Bay Freeport Zone. He failed but gave it another go the following year, to no avail. He tried again in 2006, and although he hoped he would make it, his attempt was still met with failure.

Thirteen years later, in 2019, he began classes at a review center. Surprisingly, he topped the pre-board test that same year. He was, however, unsuccessful in his fourth time taking the exam (the Special Professional Licensure Examination or SPLE) even though he thought he was truly prepared.

“During COVID-19, the SPLE was suspended from years 2020 to 2022. As an alternative option, I took the US Certified Management Accountant (US-CMA) examination in 2020 and got it in one hit,” Tizon shared, adding that although he was grateful to have this title – his first ever one at that – he was still bent on becoming a CPA.

He continued his efforts and preparation with renewed focus, aiming to pass the CPA board exam as soon as it resumed. “I had no choice but to maintain the momentum in my review, so I reviewed on my own to stay on track, even though there were no examinations during those years.”

He said he had a structured schedule from Monday to Friday, during which he would work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then study from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., allowing himself a maximum of six hours of sleep each night. On Saturdays and Sundays, he attended review classes, both online and in person, to confirm and verify what he had studied during the week.

“It was challenging to maintain this routine, but if you have a dream, nothing is impossible. You will do everything you can to achieve your goals,” he said.

In 2023, PRC revived the SPLE. Tizon, however, faced another challenge: he was disqualified as he failed to submit his refresher course.

Again, he did not lose hope and took another stab at it this year. And this time his persistence paid off.

“Thank God, I passed the exam.”

He said that it was just his goal to achieve a 75% passing grade, but was able to surpass that, pulling off a general average of 80%.

“If you have a dream, you must start now. You need to work hard, study hard, sacrifice, and pray even harder. Use your failures to motivate yourself to push yourself further. Never give up. Walang forever in embracing your failures. With perseverance and determination, you can achieve your goals. For me, that is the secret to my success,” said Tizon.

With his accomplishments, he said he is confident that the UAE and other neighboring countries have a lot to offer him, not just in terms of enhancing his skills as a CPA and US-CMA, but in advancing his career as well.

“If it is God’s will then let it be,” he said.