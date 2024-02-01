New Perspective Media Group bags 2 Anvil Awards for Cebu Pacific and Design Center of the Philippines winning campaigns

New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group), an international integrated marketing and communication agency headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with offices in Asia Pacific, is starting the year strong as it has been recognized for two entries in the 59th Anvil Awards, which took place on January 31, 2024, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport Boulevard, Pasay City.

The Anvil Awards, known as the “Oscars of Public Relations” in the Philippines, annually honors outstanding PR campaigns and tools by leading PR entities. Presented by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, it signifies excellence in the nation’s PR practice. Entries for this award undergo rigorous evaluation by local and international panels of experts.

NPM Group has won an Anvil Award for its campaign for Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading low-cost carrier, for the entry titled “Celebrating Cebu Pacific’s 9th Anniversary in the UAE” in the PR Programs – Marketing and Brand Communication category.

NPM Group was commissioned by CEB to launch a PR campaign and implement PR-led activities emphasizing CEB’s dedication to affordable and accessible travel for the Filipino community in the UAE. These efforts highlighted the airline’s good brand reputation and commitment to improving the quality of life for Filipinos by enabling them and their families to fly more frequently.

NPM Group’s series of brand and marketing activities led to increased customer reach, sales, brand affinity, and interest in visiting the Philippines among Filipinos and non-Filipinos.

Ms. Candice Iyog, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, Cebu Pacific, said: “As we accept this award together with the New Perspective Media Group, our dedicated PR and Marketing agency for the Middle East region, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Anvil Awards for recognizing our efforts in communication excellence. With nine years of exciting collaboration with NPM Group, we are deeply honored and immensely proud that Cebu Pacific’s marketing activities in the Middle East have been recognized by this prestigious award-giving body. Over the years, Cebu Pacific has remained committed to facilitating connections with their families back home through cost-effective flight options, providing the easiest and fastest connectivity to the Philippines.”

Meanwhile, NPM Group’s campaign for the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP), an attached design agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), won in the Anvil Awards’ PR Programs under the Arts, Culture, Heritage and Tourism category. The winning campaign is for the Philippines’ highly anticipated thought-leadership platform, the International Design Conference (IDC).

Under the theme “Design-led Renaissance,” the collaborative efforts to promote Philippine design produced remarkable results, including a 1,384% surge in media presence and a 150% increase in social media engagement compared to the previous year.

In 2023, the Design Center attracted over 7,400 hybrid participants, marking a 496% increase from 2022. Additionally, participant satisfaction reached an impressive 98.19%, representing a commendable 0.7% improvement over the previous year.

Ms. Rhea Matute, Executive Director, Design Center of The Philippines, said: “Design Center, alongside New Perspective Media Group, is deeply honored for the recognition of the work and in particular the International Design Conference, a signature event of the agency, embodying our pursuit of design excellence and innovation, while underlining the crucial role of design in driving competitiveness as well as sustainable and inclusive national development.”

With these two entries gaining a spotlight on the prestigious Anvil Awards, NPM Group takes pride in its commitment to fulfilling the needs of clients, stakeholders, and entities—from conceptualization to execution—resulting in world-class recognition.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder, New Perspective Media Group, said: “Working alongside Cebu Pacific, the leading airline in the Philippines and the Design Center of the Philippines, an esteemed authority and advocate for design excellence is a privilege in itself; and to be a winner in the 59th Anvil Awards is indeed an even more special recognition. Together with the entire New Perspective Media Group, we would like to thank the Public Relations Society of the Philippines for shining a spotlight on our efforts in ensuring that the trust given to us by our clients are well-served and that they are promoted and represented at the highest level possible, locally and internationally.”

Vince Ang, COO, New Perspective Media Group, said: “I feel immense joy and pride that New Perspective Media Group has been recognized not only for one but for two entries in this year’s Anvil Awards. This accomplishment not only exhibits the hard work and dedication of our team in serving our clients, but it also solidifies our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of media and communications. This is a testament to our deep understanding of the brands we represent and their stakeholders. As we reflect on this achievement, we are filled with gratitude for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact through our work.”

NPM Group has been trusted by some of the leading corporations and governments across the globe. In the Philippines, NPM Group has been servicing more than 60 Philippine companies, brands, and government agencies.

Through NPM Group’s content, creatives, multimedia distribution, AI, social media, digital marketing, and events marketing, the agency has helped its partner clients achieve billions of US dollars in investments and sales since its inception in 2011.