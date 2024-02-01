Learn from the experts at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024: Register now for free!

Hundreds of Filipino engineers and architects, industry experts, government officials, business owners, and other key stakeholders are once again set to convene at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2024, which will happen on March 1, 2024, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, UAE.

Returning for its second edition, the highly anticipated summit will feature panel discussions centered on engineering and architectural topics that focus on city design and development while prioritizing the environment. Moreover, it will address prevalent challenges and emerging trends, fostering an environment of knowledge exchange and collective growth.

The forum will cover a spectrum of topics relevant to the dynamic realms of engineering and architecture, ensuring that participants gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving industry landscape. The sessions include the following topics:

“Landscape Designs for a Changing Climate: Reshaping the Blueprint Incorporating Blue and Green Spaces”

“Future of Living: Development of Smart Cities without Compromising History, Culture and Nature”

“Sustainable Lifestyle: Green Buildings, Renewable Energy, and Environmental Conservation”

In addition to the insightful sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, engage with keynote speakers, and explore potential collaborations. The summit promises to be a pivotal event for professionals seeking to stay updated on industry trends, exchange ideas, and contribute to the advancement of engineering and architectural practices in the Middle East.

At the end of the summit, the top Filipino engineers and architects in the region will be revealed, honoring their contribution to building and shaping the Middle East’s future.

To secure your seats in this year’s TFT Watchlist Summit, visit this link: https://thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/

Watch a glimpse of last year’s The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit and Awards 2024: