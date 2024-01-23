Personality test: What does your handwriting say about you?

There are millions of ways to identify one’s personality, but did you know that your handwriting is one of them?

Just as each person is unique in their personal appearance, character, body shape, skin tone, and fingerprints, so is their handwriting. According to education site Britannica, each person’s handwriting is “distinctive enough that it is highly unlikely that any two persons write exactly the same.”

So how can handwriting be linked to a person’s personality? Graphology, the analysis of handwriting, suggests a connection between an individual’s handwriting and their personality traits.

It examines the size, spacing, loops, pressure, and lines, among other factors, to help interpret a person’s traits. Curious about what your handwriting says about you? Continue reading below to find out.

1. Size

The size of your handwriting can be linked to a person’s need for attention:

Large handwriting – this might hint that a person is extroverted, or he or she has lesser desire to be noticed.

Small handwriting – this might suggest that the writer is introverted and can demonstrate deep attention to detail.

2. Shape

When writing individual letters, the shapes can be connected to one’s cognitive processes or how we think, remember, solve problems, and imagine:

Rounded letters – this shape closely means creativity and a nurturing disposition.

Angular letters – this shape can highlight one’s analytical thinking and directness.

3. Spacing

The spacing between words and letters can indicate a person’s interpersonal tendencies or how you interact with others:

Wide spacing – if an individual writes with more space between words or letters, he or she values their personal space and independence more.

Narrow spacing – if a person jots down with less space, this can reveal that he or she has a need for closeness and strong social connections.

4. Pressure

The pressure in writing words can determine your emotional intensity:

Heavy pressure – this can indicate that one has strong emotions and feel things very intensely

Light pressure – this can be associated with lighter and calmer emotions

5. Slant

A handwriting’s right or left slant suggests a person’s emotional expression:

No slant – if you write in a straight or upright manner, it can indicate that you are ruled by logic and not emotion.

Right slant – if you are leaning towards a right-slanted handwriting, you can be a friendly and outgoing person.

Left slant – if you have left-slanted handwriting, it can be linked to introspection and reserved emotions.

6. Baseline

The baseline of handwriting, or how your letters or words align with the paper’s writing line, can help determine a person’s stability and adaptability:

Consistent baseline – this can show a balanced and stable personality.

Inconsistent baseline – this can exhibit an individual’s tendency to show mood swings or unpredictability.

While these personality connections can be true to some, let’s not use them as the sole basis of their characters, interpersonal behaviors, or cognitive processes. It is always best to get to know a person on a much personal level.