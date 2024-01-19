IN PHOTOS: Overseas Filipinos share their earliest memories in the UAE

Filipinos were among the pioneering expatriates who took a leap of faith and embraced the UAE as their second home. As early as the 1970s and 1980s, Filipinos served the country as the initial architects, builders, and engineers, contributing to the construction of the first bridges and buildings of this young nation.

These Filipinos laid the foundation for and solidified the enduring ties between our two countries.

Reflecting on each Filipino’s journey in building a life in the UAE, let’s explore some photos capturing their fondest memories of the country.

On The Filipino Times Facebook page, we invited our readers to share their ‘oldest photo in the UAE.’ Here is a compilation of their photos:

Check out other photos here:

