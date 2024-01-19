FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

IN PHOTOS: Overseas Filipinos share their earliest memories in the UAE

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

Filipinos were among the pioneering expatriates who took a leap of faith and embraced the UAE as their second home. As early as the 1970s and 1980s, Filipinos served the country as the initial architects, builders, and engineers, contributing to the construction of the first bridges and buildings of this young nation.

These Filipinos laid the foundation for and solidified the enduring ties between our two countries.

Reflecting on each Filipino’s journey in building a life in the UAE, let’s explore some photos capturing their fondest memories of the country.

On The Filipino Times Facebook page, we invited our readers to share their ‘oldest photo in the UAE.’ Here is a compilation of their photos:

420504558 10163048658462588 263789519994753338 n
Dessert Safari, 2004 | from Bhing Clemente Pascual

 

419846960 7663583427004685 7937616928210591696 n
Buhairah Corniche Sharjah, UAE, December 2007 | from Melanie Cena-Pascual
419632130 10228953245153360 7949345852314570020 n
Burj Khalifa, January 2012 | from Dexter Salazar
420107861 6954203497950127 1957028270556256859 n
Burj Al Arab, 2013 | from Ken Mordeno
419897612 10159917266187322 7710860612506446784 n
Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, 2006 | from Mark Rondel Silvosa
420137081 10227747137416647 7572170378279253985 n
Dubai Miracle Garden, April 2013 | from Marge Briones
420033545 24608674635444344 7636220624210964332 n
Fujairah, 2015 | from Matet Delostrico
420013543 10233229596910307 3706332399297916303 n
Old fish market in Dubai | from Dominic Alperez Notarte
420012955 7200790529971240 4243333261026148884 n
SkyDiveDubai, 2013 | from Johann David Gatus
419868242 10219677546168046 3929019166257725576 n
Former “Burj Dubai” now “Burj Khalifa”, October 2009 | from Sunshine Opida-Bautista
420004621 3277529385725618 1706617169731739888 n
42nd UAE National Day | from Jacklyn Pacible
419824953 7434232456586697 7792255846238918867 n
St. Mary’s Dubai, 2016 | from Arkie Erika Akire
419261501 10224623852438940 2919347827768998067 n
Megamall Sharjah, July 2008 | from Rogin Quiño
420158791 7258771214153434 4507098191944884349 n
Starbucks, Al Ghurair Mall, 2005 | from Jenny Castro
420019694 244529005344342 991300976833287526 n
Burj al Arab, 2009 | from Ryan Solis
419159728 10161720609564783 5566059014478858277 n
Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, August 2008 | from Colen Montales
420024961 7477096208981842 3666428913821710084 n
IBN Battuta Mall, 2013 | from Aeprille C. Antipala
420489524 10225754060139861 3732537778972702990 n
Dubai, February 2004 | from Ghie DG
420123371 10161273433488624 6800649488814723468 n
Dubai Airport, 2004 | from Sherwin G Boston
420115837 7235654223122618 6627270476028581169 n
“Burj Dubai” in 2007 before they changed it to Burj Khalifa in 2010 | from Frankie Boton
420017870 10228911448325377 1320756028105398048 n
Khorfakhan, 1998 | from Joseph Antonino De Guzman
420048093 1796169370846836 1833734548562232246 n
UAE, 1970s | from Borgz Jeff
419865043 1796168847513555 994650056326976665 n
UAE, 1976 | from Borgz Jeff

Check out other photos here:

ALSO READ: Ano’ng kwentong UAE mo? Filipinos look back on their best memories in the UAE

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 19T161919.889

Ano’ng kwentong UAE mo? Filipinos look back on their best memories in the UAE

5 hours ago
TFT News Chinese new year

PH declares Feb. 9 as Special Holiday for Chinese New Year

5 hours ago
toll gate RTA Salik

Dubai RTA announces new Salik toll gate on Business Bay crossing

6 hours ago
caap

Several flights diverted to Davao Airport due to bad weather- CAAP 

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button