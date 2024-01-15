It’s not fine to pay a fine: Know the etiquette so you won’t get a ticket

As we step out of the airport, there is this thrilling feeling, the anticipation of a new life as the door to endless possibilities unlocks promising the chance for a better life, and it all seems overwhelming somehow.

Being in another country can be a little challenging at times. There are times when you can get lost, not knowing which way to go, or worse – you might unintentionally break the law and lose your money to pay fines.

As humans, we tend to make silly mistakes and cross our fingers hoping we won’t get caught. But in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, ignorance of the law excuses no one.

To help you avoid getting fined, this article highlights some common violations committed by OFWs, as reported by OFWs themselves.

The Filipino Times asked Filipinos abroad “Anong UAE law ang sana nalaman mo nung bago ka pa sa UAE?” and interviewed one former OFW and two OFWs who are currently living in the United Arab Emirates on the situations that led them to pay fines.



JAYWALKING WOES

According to the Tanong ng Bayan survey conducted by The Filipino Times, jaywalking stands out as the predominant violation among Filipinos in the UAE.

Former OFW Isay Vergara shared her story of how she got scared when she was reprimanded due to jaywalking.

“I’m aware naman po na mahigpit talaga sa UAE when it comes to traffic signs and rules. Pero tumawid po ako kasi ayun ang mas madaling way. Nagulat nalang ako may sasakyan na ng pulis sa gilid ko,” Vergara said.

After the incident, she shared that she has been more compliant with the law.

Jam Diaz, an OFW from Manila, shared an incident from 2017 when he was caught jaywalking. At that time, Jam and his partner were about to cross the pedestrian lane, but the traffic lights were still red. They grew impatient and decided to follow others who were also crossing the road. However, in the middle of their crossing, they were stopped by a police officer who apprehended everyone violating the rules.

“Nakiusap kami sa kanila na pagbigyan kami that time kasi hindi namin akalain na mahigpit talaga ang UAE sa rules or batas nila kahit jaywalking lang ang case.”

Rightfully, his plea was not granted.

They were both scared when confronted by the officer. The lesson learned: do not jaywalk or you will pay a fine of AED400.

ON BOARD ETIQUETTE

As simple as chewing a gum, eating, drinking, or sleeping in public transportation are also subject to fines that cost from AED100 to AED2000.

Marichu Pababei, an OFW for 9 years, shared the time when she was confronted by representatives of RTA. After their trip, Marichu and her friends were approached by the same people who previously checked the passengers’ Nol cards. She paid a fine for chewing gum.

The RTA has rules when using public transportation (bus/metro). Here are some of the rules with their corresponding fine:

Entering/Exiting fare zones without paying due fare – AED 200

Misuse of the emergency buttons (for Metro) – AED 2000

Sleeping in passenger shelters or in prohibited places – AED 300

Failure to present a nol card upon request – AED 200

Using someone else’s nol card – AED 200

Littering – AED 100

Eating and drinking in prohibited places – AED 100

RAMADAN RESPECTS

And speaking of eating and drinking, every holy month of Ramadan, residents are also cautioned not to eat or drink publicly during daytime.

Jam and Isay learned that one must need to be sensitive when it is Ramadan as it is a sacred month for Muslims to fast and pray.

Jam went out once to buy groceries and absentmindedly drank water due to thirst and got called out by the Muslim cashier.

It is important to remember that residents and visitors alike may only eat, drink and smoke in public between sunset and sunrise during Ramadan.

Article 313 of the Penal Code states that it is a crime for anyone to consume food or drinks in public at daytime during Ramadan. This can be punishable by imprisonment or a fine of up to AED2000.

Dressing inappropriately is also not encouraged. The UAE is a conservative country, and their culture must be respected especially by expatriates.

CULTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Aside from the ones mentioned above, The Filipino Times also released an article on “UAE law review: 8 things that could give you fine, jail time” which tackles a few rules that might be helpful for OFWs – old and new. These are the following:

Rules, no matter how simple, exist to ensure fairness, safety, justice, and order. Even something as simple as “stand on the right, walk on the left” in escalators or travelators should never be taken lightly especially now that you’re in a foreign country.

As you explore this country that we see as our second home, always remember that ignorance of the law is never an excuse. Even if you don’t know the rules, once you get caught, you’ll have to face the consequences of your actions.

May the incidents experienced by our fellow OFWs serve as a reminder that as expatriates, we must learn to respect the rules and local customs of our host country.