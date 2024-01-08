Hello, Is It Me You’re Looking For? Land your dream job this 2024

A chapter has recently closed, and a new one begins. Many have already set their New Year’s resolutions, ready to change for the better. While pursuing better habits and setting up personal goals in 2024 are a given, advancing one’s career to live a better life in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is another story.

As the UAE continues to grow its market and attract investors around the world, the country opens more job positions to be filled. A number of local companies also shared expansion plans this year. With this, it looks like 2024 is the best time for overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to climb the professional ladder by honing their skills, seizing opportunities, and embracing change.

Jobs galore, salaries soar

According to recruitment specialist Cooper Fitch’s report, which involved 1,000 UAE-based participants, 56 percent said they are expecting to hire more workers in 2024. But the positive news does not stop there.

Thirty-nine percent of the respondents said that they plan to raise salaries by up to 5 percent. Meanwhile, 9 percent said they plan on increasing their employees’ wages by 6 percent, and 5 percent of the respondents said that they will be preparing for an increase of 10 percent or more. This is good news for all employees and job seekers in the Emirates in 2024.

While the UAE seems to be an oasis brimming with promotions, salary increases, and better jobs, these opportunities are not going to wait.

According to online resume builder Resume.io’s study, Dubai is one of the most competitive job markets among 130 global cities and the US states. Therefore, one must stand out from the competition to secure a job in the UAE.

Experts emphasize upskilling

The job market gets more competitive each year. How can one compete with hundreds of thousands of applicants?

Experts say that it all boils down to skills. Upskilling, which allows one to expand their skillset and abilities through training programs and courses, internships, and other development opportunities, is key to shining in the competition.

“Take action in upskilling yourself,” says Life Coach Wandalyn Tan-Calupig. “Re-skill and unlearn what needs to go because the world is continuously evolving, and you need to continuously learn. Re-invent yourself because re-invention is the best skill for 2024 and beyond.”

Financial Coach Jay Tolentino also agrees with this. He even advised job hunters to invest in seminars and workshops to hone their abilities.

“Investing in yourself is crucial,” he said. “Your income potential is tied to the uniqueness and demand of your skills. The more value you offer to your employer, the higher your earning potential,” he added.

He then shared a quote, which inspired him to work on himself more: “I always remember this quote by Jim Rohn that inspired me to work on myself more: ‘You are not paid by the hour; you get paid for the value you bring to the hour.’”

Let your value shine

Being an expert at the job is not enough; one must also improve their communication skills to effectively communicate their value in the workplace.

In an article that Tolentino wrote entitled “Raise Your Worth,” he observed that many people are skilled at their work but cannot get a promotion due to a lack of effective communication. He suggests joining clubs where one can hone their speaking skills.

Tan-Calupig also agrees that communication skills are important. She said: “Make sure you have very good communication skills to communicate to any employer who you are, what you do, and why you are the right person for the role. A lot of my clients don’t look for a job. The jobs come and find them because they have clarity of who they are.”

Legally informed and budget-ready

While upskilling and effective communicating skills are important, one must not forget about being practical. Usually, many OFWs in the UAE are breadwinners who are open to accept better offers to increase their income. However, one must understand the intricacies of the law of the land before accepting job offers.

For instance, not completing an employment contract may result into six-month to one-year employment ban. Employees must give a notice period, which is usually a minimum of 30 calendar days or more depending on the contract signed.

Companies are responsible for obtaining the necessary visas and permits for OFWs as well as the costs that these require. If an employer decides to cancel the employment visa of its employee, the employee will have grace periods that reach up to six months, depending on the resident category.

For instance, skilled professionals in the first and second levels of MOHRE’s classification get a six-month grace period, while skilled professionals in the third level get three months. Normal residencies get a two-month grace period while other categories get 30 days.

As for employment disputes, the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE) will now have the same legal power as a final judgment issued by a first-instance court and settle the dispute with a final decision. This move is aimed at resolving labor disputes faster and more easily.

This law is effective January 1, 2024, for disputes valued at less than AED50,000, applicable only to companies and employees onshore in the UAE.

Aside from the laws, job hunters must also have their money ready not only for paying their rent and necessities but also for covering any documents that most UAE companies require, such as attested certificates.

“I recommend having a budget of at least AED10,000 to AED11,500,” Tolentino advised job hunters.

“This should cover airfare with visa (AED3-4K), monthly essentials for three months (AED6-7.5K), and attestation of documents (roughly AED150) plus additional costs for transportation and courier services,” he added.

This is the year of reinventing yourself and your skillset to get a better career, thus leading to a better lifestyle. How about you? What are the steps you are taking to better yourself and advance your career in 2024?