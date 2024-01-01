OFWs share amazing fireworks shows across UAE

When we think of New Year’s Eve, we think of the enchanting fireworks lighting up the sky. Welcoming the New Year feels incomplete without them.

If you weren’t able to get a good view of the fireworks display, don’t worry! Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) shared their amazing views of the fireworks from across the UAE.

Despite being in different places, the new year unites us under the same sky, each with our own perspective.

Fireworks Display from Abu Dhabi:

Abu Dhabi boasted a 40-minute fireworks show to welcome the New Year. Before that, the event started with a 30-minute drone show featuring an impressive 5,000 UAV.

Fireworks Display from Burj Al Arab/ Umm Saquem Park:

Burj Khalifa did not fail to amaze its viewers, ending 2023 with its trademark annual show.

Fireworks Display from Dubai Frame:

Dubai Frame may have been a great vantage point to watch fireworks for some residents and tourists.

Fireworks Display from Kite Beach:

Other OFWs chose to head to Kite Beach and finding the perfect spot before midnight for the fireworks display.