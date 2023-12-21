Share-A-Handa: OFWs in Dubai find comfort in exchanging Christmas staples during Noche Buena

In every gathering, there is one thing Filipinos cannot possibly forget. It is often the center of attention, the main thing that draws magnets to our eyes and palates—yes that’s right, it’s food.

For Filipinos, food is a must on every occasion. Especially during Christmas, one of the biggest holidays for Filipinos all over the world, every person looks forward to each other’s handa, where it becomes not only something to relieve your hunger but also acts as a conversation starter and a solid foundation for a good Noche Buena.

In the UAE, there are a lot of options for a Noche Buena handaan. Most Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) choose to order their food online or even just go out to eat at restaurants, as they prepare for their dinners last minute because of their busy work lives. However, there are still OFWs who have the luxury of time to go out and buy ingredients, cook a festive meal, and prepare them for the much-awaited midnight celebration.

Salver Olayon Jr., a Sharjah-based Sous Chef, somehow combines both—he makes time to prepare classic Filipino Christmas dishes that is sure to give you a taste of home, but he doesn’t cook them for his family. Instead, he sells them to customers who don’t have time to prepare for their Christmas Eve celebrations.

“Noche Buena is one of the highlights of Christmas celebrations where everyone gathers to share delectable food in the most meaningful way. For the love for our fellow OFWs, we also take small food orders from them, and they usually choose lechon belly and lumpiang shanghai. I believe that these are some of the classic Filipino dishes that our kababayans love to have, especially during this festive season,” said Salver.

As a chef who passionately cooks for people he loves, he also makes sure to give the best meals for the loyal customers of his small business. His Christmas menu is quite special, resonating with the hearts of every Filipino celebrating this occasion.

“Handaan during Christmas is important because this is one way of gathering our family and loved ones. My immediate family is here in UAE, but I also have other relatives and friends, so we make sure that through simple celebrations, we are connected and physically present for each other, and together sharing a good meal,” he explained.

On the other hand, Relly Claridad, a dedicated housewife and mom to two kids, always makes sure to satisfy one’s sweet tooth as she contributes Filipino desserts to their Christmas handaan.

“Aside from our Christmas staple which is barbecue, desserts like fruit salad and kakanin (rice cake) must always be present in our table. I make sure to consider the family’s cravings for the occasion, buy the ingredients needed, and cook it for them,” shared Relly.

She also said that every Christmas, her family spends it with relatives and friends from her Church, where they come together in one place and bring various food items that will be shared with everyone.

“It’s important for me to celebrate Christmas with family and friends even in simple gatherings. Especially when you have kids, they look forward to it and enjoy the time with friends. This Christmas, we are planning to bring Filipino dishes such as bibingka, salad, menudo, or embutido. Hopefully I can cook them all!” she exclaimed.

Whether going out, ordering in, or cooking from scratch, a Christmas handaan will always be special when your favorite Filipino foods are on the table. Whatever they may be, if shared with the people you love, your Christmas will surely be a memorable one.