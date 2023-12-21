Nine evenings and a wish: Financial freedom is among OFWs’ Simbang Gabi wishes

In the Philippines, it’s a yearly tradition to attend and complete Simbang Gabi, which usually starts from December 15 to December 23—nine consecutive nights of attending Catholic masses. This tradition is observed not only in the Philippines, but also in other parts of the world as long as Filipinos are present.

Simbang Gabi, more than a tradition and a way to express gratitude for all the things a person has received throughout the year, is believed to grant your heart’s greatest wish when you complete all nine nights of masses. Even abroad, this belief is widely observed, which is why Overseas Filipinos (OFs) in the UAE try their best not to miss any night despite their busy schedules.

Lowell Villenas, an Aircraft Technician at Emirates Airlines, shared that he strives hard to complete Simbang Gabi despite working in airport operations. He wishes to be free of financial burdens that would lead him to save for the future of his family and live a life free of mental stress.

“I pray for financial freedom, asking God to help me harvest and be satisfied with what I have. That I may refrain from putting my money into debts that I cannot truly afford and experience the marvelous freedom that comes from not craving things I don’t really need in life,” shared Villenas.

“I attend Simbang Gabi not only because I have some wishes and vows that I am praying for to come true, but also because it’s a Filipino traditional and spiritual thing. As an OFW, the feeling of Christmas would never be complete without the Simbang Gabi. It plays a huge part of the Filipino Christmas celebration for Filipinos like me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jhojo Gabelo, an OFW based in Dubai, shared the sentiments of Villenas, also wishing to reach a point in life that he no longer needs to work abroad to sustain their needs.

“After the pandemic, we realized that life should not only focus on worldly things, but we should look at life to its best meaning—happiness and contentment! We look forward to spending the rest of our lives in the Philippines in two years’ time,” said Gabelo.

Looking forward to going home “for good” to the Philippines, Gabelo and his family has been attending Simbang Gabi in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai since 2003. They believe that by attending these masses, they show gratitude for all the blessings they received, and that their ultimate wish will be granted in God’s perfect time.

“As a Filipino who was raised in a family that observed this yearly Catholic tradition, it is important for me to fulfill the nine evenings. This is due to my gratitude to God for all the goodness He has bestowed upon me and my family, and it reflects the faith I have as a Christian,” he expressed.

With only three nights remaining from this year’s Simbang Gabi, you can still attend the masses together with your family or friends, and spend the Christmas season with the right outlook in life.

