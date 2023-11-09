Calling all singles! Treat yourselves on 11.11 with these amazing deals

While most holidays worldwide celebrate life with partners—wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends, and loved ones—these celebrations can sometimes leave single individuals feeling a bit down. However, on November 11 (11.11), singles can turn their frowns upside down as this day is dedicated solely to them.

11.11 is a day to honor those who cherish and embrace self-love. It’s a time to prioritize yourself and your needs before others. Furthermore, it’s an opportunity to take pride in being single—there’s no shame; there’s beauty in solitude.

In a gesture of appreciation and love for single people, numerous shops in the UAE (and around the globe) are offering massive discounts on their products specifically on this special day.

Keep reading below to discover big deals on 11.11:

Single’s Day at China Bistro

Offer: If you are single and you are a sushi lover, this is your lucky day as China Bistro features its discounted sushi menu on 11.11 only.

For AED 11, enjoy one portion of delectable sushi when dining at China Bistro. The original price for a portion with eight pieces of sushi is AED 38. Do keep in mind that this deal is limited to one portion per person and is available for dine-in only.

What to look out for: Exciting sushi flavors you can try: California Rolls, Spicy Avocado, Prawn Tempura, Salmon Cream Cheese Avocado, Truffle Oil and Mushroom Sushi rolls.

AED1 one-way flights with Cebu Pacific

Offer: Travel solo without hurting your pocket with Cebu Pacific’s Super Seat Fest deals. For as low as AED1 for a one-way base fare (fees and surcharges not included), you can fly to selected local and international destinations.

What to look out for: For those based in the Philippines, you can take advantage of Cebu Pacific’s 11.11 promo and explore local destinations in the country like Bacolod, Zamboanga, Naga, Coron, Bohol, Tuguegarao, Boracay, Puerto Princesa, and other local destinations.

Not only that, flights from Manila to international tourist hotspots like Macau, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok and other Asian destinations are also available for P1 one-way base fare. This promo lasts until November 11, 2023.

But wait, there’s more! This deal is also available for Dubai to Manila route, with fares as low as AED1. The travel period for this amazing offer is from April 1 to October 31, 2024. Book until November 14, 2023 to avail this exclusive offer.

Amazon 11.11 Sale

Offer: I-check out mo na ‘yan! With Amazon’s 11.11 storewide sale, online shoppers are in for a treat—from food products, fashion, gadgets, appliances, furniture, and so much more. This promo runs from November 9 until 12, 2023.

What to look out for: Get your hands on accessories you’ve been eyeing for a while, with up to 60% discount; Enjoy up to 70% off on beauty and skin care products; upgrade your smartphones with up to 40% discount; shop for various items under AED 79, AED 89, and AED 199; and so much more!

Shein Super November

Offer: Shop ‘til you drop with Shein’s huge 11.11 deals plus their Super November promotion! All throughout November, Shein showcases their more than 30,000 markdowns on their best sellers, Mega Flash Sale, free gifts, double points, and more. On November 11, customers can enjoy up to 90% discount on trendy clothes and accessories.

What to look out for: Watch out for Shein’s daily special discounts as they feature deals of the day/week, weekly must-haves, Black Friday deals, daily limited Super Coupon, flash sales, and more.

Noon 11.11 Sale

Offer: Save on every ‘single’ thing with Noon’s 11.11 online sale! From November 9 to 12, you can enjoy massive discounts on all products from Noon. Additionally, singles can double their savings with their Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer by using the code ‘B1G1’ on selected items.

What to look out for: Across all categories, including fashion, home & kitchen, toys, electronics, beauty, and many more, you can check out items with up to 80% discount and enjoy express shipping. Moreover, you can mix and match selected items, across all brands, for their B1G1 Free offer.

Carrefour 11.11 Deals

Offer: Fill up your pantries with awesome daily essential deals from Carrefour! When you order online on or before November 11, you can get 11% off when you use the code ‘ELEVEN11’. Do keep in mind that you have to purchase a minimum order value of AED 200 and you can receive a maximum discount of AED50. The promo is valid only once per user.

What to look out for: Aside from the 11.11 special deals, Carrefour also offers ‘Half Half’ promotions where selected items can be bought at half or even more than half of the original price. Customers can also enjoy up to 40% off on beauty must-haves; up to 50% off on electronics, up to 20% discount on grooming essentials; up to 50% discount on appliances, and many more. You can also use Tabby, a discount app, to split your purchases into 4 interest-free payments.

