From Abu Dhabi nurse to Canadian success story: Lucky Pancho’s successful Dream Pathway journey

Lucky Pancho, a former healthcare professional in the United Arab Emirates, has proven that dreams can come true, even in the face of challenges. With the invaluable assistance of Dream Pathway International, Lucky and her family of three embarked on a journey that led them to their dream country – Canada.

“I’ve had dreams of moving to Canada ever since I was a young child,” Lucky reminisces. “Then, when I got married, it just so happened that my husband and I shared the same dream. We then made the decision to apply and follow our ambition of moving to Canada.”

Lucky’s journey with Dream Pathway – a leading immigration consultancy firm in Abu Dhabi – began on April 5, 2022. She swiftly accomplished her admission requirements by April 17, 2022, and received her Letter of Acceptance by April 20, 2022. Her determination and the dedicated efforts of Dream Pathway’s team paved the way for a smooth and efficient process.

Upon completing all the necessary immigration requirements by July 6, 2022, Lucky received the life-changing news she had been eagerly awaiting – her visa was approved on August 3, 2022. Incredibly, she had her visa stamped by August 10, 2022, marking the beginning of her Canadian journey.

“I’m very happy and grateful to Dream Pathway. Dream come true!” Lucky exclaimed, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated Dream Pathway team.

But Lucky’s journey didn’t end there. She is living proof that perseverance and faith can overcome any obstacle. Arriving in Canada in September 2022 as a student, Lucky faced the challenges of studying and working while being four months pregnant. “I can’t just give up since Canada is my dream country, and I think that this is where my purpose is,” she reflects.

Lucky’s optimism and unyielding spirit led to rapid employment in Canada with Premium Healthcare Providers, where she worked in various hospitals and long-term care facilities. When Canada changed its student work policy, allowing her to work up to 40 hours or more, she found herself incredibly blessed, never running short of resources.

With her hard-earned income, Lucky was able to bring her entire family to Canada, and a few weeks later, she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, who was born a Canadian citizen. Remarkably, Lucky completed her program in April 2023, achieving the Dean’s Honour Roll.

Her dedication paid off as she secured a full-time position in a supported living facility as a support worker 1 in May 2023, followed by a promotion to support worker III (assistant supervisor). “Our commitment and devotion to our jobs will pay off, and we will see the results,” she says.

Lucky’s journey was not without sacrifices, but every one of them proved worth it. The Pancho family recently purchased a brand-new 8-seater vehicle, allowing them to spend precious weekends with family in Toronto.

Through her inspiring journey, Lucky Pancho shares a message of unwavering faith and determination: “Fellow nurses, I want to inspire you to take risks and go after your aspirations. Make a faith-based leap. Because the Lord never fails, constantly include Him in your plans.”

Lucky Pancho’s story is a testament to the power of dreams, hard work, and the invaluable support of Dream Pathway International. Like Lucky, you too can achieve your immigration dreams by contacting Dream Pathway International.

