Guidelines for sending balikbayan boxes: What to avoid and how to ensure safe shipment

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

When sending balikbayan boxes, it’s essential to remember what not to do: 

Avoid Sending Prohibited Items: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) maintains a list of items that are strictly prohibited in balikbayan boxes. This includes perishable goods such as vegetables and fruits, fake or replica products, cash or credit cards, jewelries, alcoholic drinks, and counterfeit goods or materials.

2 jewelries 1

Check the expiration dates: When purchasing canned goods or biscuits, ensure you verify the expiration dates and consider the duration of transit. For instance, if it’s a three-month journey, make sure they will last for over a year. This will provide your loved ones with ample time to enjoy the items you’re sending.

WhatsApp Image 2023 08 24 at 12.21.45 PM

Limit Commercial Quantities: Balikbayan boxes are meant for personal or household effects only. It’s not permissible to send items in commercial quantities.

consumer oriented SC 1
Macro view of heap of stacked corrugated cardboard package boxes on computer PC laptop notebook keyboard with selective focus effect

Provide a Detailed Contents List: Senders should furnish a comprehensive list detailing the contents of their balikbayan box. Additionally, they should include three (3) copies of the BOC Information Sheet, particularly for newly purchased goods.

iStock 1056305928 1
controling

Mind the Box Size: Balikbayan boxes should not exceed a size of 20 cubic feet. Your box or cargo forwarders also typically disallow oversized boxes, boxes with dents, and elongated boxes.

tft website 4

Choose Accredited Shipping Companies: It’s advised not to support unaccredited or excessively cheap shipping companies. To safeguard consumers, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) regularly accredits international freight forwarders and discourages the use of unaccredited and unusually cheap shipping services.

balikbayan box 0827 800x450 1

Ship your boxes before the cut-off: With the expected surge of box senders this coming -ber months, make sure to schedule the pick-up of your boxes early to avoid issues or delays. This year, majority of Pinoy-bound freight forwarders have their balikbayan box sea cargo cut-offs as early as October.

Screen Shot 2023 08 25 at 12.32.47 PM

By adhering to these guidelines, senders can ensure the secure and legal shipment of their balikbayan boxes to their loved ones in the Philippines.

