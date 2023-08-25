FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

FIL- HR Joint Forces with one of the Academic Centre in RAK to Foster Social Responsibility

In a shining example of social responsibility, FIL-HR, a company deeply committed to its values, recently teamed up with one of the academic centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

Their collaborative efforts aimed to equip graduating students and alumni with essential skills for a successful career path. The initiative encompassed a series of career orientation seminars focusing on personal branding, CV writing, job interviews, and job-hunting strategies.

On the 19th of August 2023, the event culminated in a vibrant job fair, allowing participants to immediately apply the knowledge gleaned during the workshops. This unique opportunity allowed attendees to interface with a diverse array of employers, presenting them with the chance to apply for potential internships or jobs.

By forging this partnership and hosting such an event, FIL-HR and the university have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to nurturing the professional growth of students and alumni, embodying the spirit of social responsibility in the process.

