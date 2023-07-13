Philippine Business Council forges transformative partnership with Skyline University College to provide scholarships

The Philippine Business Council (PBC) and Skyline University College (SUC) have joined hands in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at providing scholarships to deserving Filipino students. The newly formed agreement signifies a significant step towards fostering education and empowering the youth to shape a brighter future for the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates alike.

The partnership was solidified through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which outlines the collaboration between the PBC and SUC in identifying and supporting talented students who face financial barriers to accessing quality education. The scholarships provided through this initiative will encompass a wide range of programs offered by SUC, catering to various fields of study to ensure a comprehensive opportunity for aspiring learners.

The signing ceremony, held at the SUC in Sharjah, was attended by key representatives from both the PBC and SUC. The PBC, comprising of dedicated business leaders and professionals, has consistently advocated for the importance of education in driving social and economic development in the Philippines. This partnership with SUC signifies their unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between education and industry, preparing a competent workforce for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Under the terms of the MOU, the SUC will allocate a budget worth one million dirhams to PBC, with the latter recommending the deserving students for the scholarship. Based on the students’ grade, the value of scholarship may vary from 50% to 70%.

Currently, the PBC is still finalizing the procedures on how they will select the scholars.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, PBC-DNE chairman Edwin Duria expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “It’s an opportunity to help other people who’s in need. We’re very grateful sa scholarship na inoffer ng Skyline University. If you want your children na mag-graduate sa ibang school, then let them study here. They are under American curriculum and is accepted in most universities in the United States and outside UAE, yun yung advantage niya. It’s a good option for us.”

SUC, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, boasts a stellar reputation and state-of-the-art facilities. The institution’s distinguished faculty members, experts in their respective fields, will play a crucial role in mentoring and guiding the scholarship recipients. By providing students with access to top-quality education, the SUC and PBC aim to equip them with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Dr. Mohammad Inairat, Vice Chancellor of the SUC, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “The significance of the partnership is it contributes towards academic excellence and also in line with achieving the goals of the community.”

The scholarships offered through this partnership will not only alleviate financial burdens but also create a network of empowered individuals who can leverage their education to drive positive change within their communities and beyond.

Both the PBC and SUC are committed to a fruitful partnership, with plans to expand and diversify scholarship programs in the future. By investing in education, they aim to create a culture of lifelong learning and equip the next generation of Filipino professionals and entrepreneurs with the skills necessary to succeed in an ever-changing global economy.

Also present in the MOU signing were PBC-DNE Vice Chairman Allan Michael Bautista, Group CEO of Prime Group Dr. Mary Jane Alvero, Managing partner and co-owner of business consultancy firm A&R Partners Ltd. Rowena Aggabao, Multiline Interiors Multiline Design & Contracting owner Evangeline Monjardin, and Ezone owner Mariben Christine Tan Eu.

As the PBC and SUC embark on this transformative journey, their partnership serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for other organizations to invest in education, enabling the youth to realize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the progress of the country.