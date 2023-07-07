JOB HIRING!

The job market in the UAE is witnessing a significant upswing in various sectors, providing abundant opportunities for Filipinos seeking new career prospects. This is substantiated by a recent survey conducted by a leading job site in the Middle East, Bayt.com, in collaboration with renowned market research agency, YouGov.

The survey findings reveal that an impressive 70 percent of UAE employers are planning to hire new employees in 2023–indicating a positive outlook for job seekers.

According to industry experts and hiring managers, this data points to a thriving job market in the UAE.

Jerry Selayro, HR Manager at Elite Co., a supply chain solutions company in the UAE, said: “My LinkedIn notifications are up to the roof as well as the HR WhatsApp group that I belong to. That is an indication that there are full of opportunities in the UAE and somehow in some other parts of the world.”

“I can say that there are indeed more jobs this summer than last year, considering that last year was still a period of recovery post-pandemic,” he shared.

In fact, Selayro added, the company he works in is also actively expanding and continuously hiring candidates for various roles.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Nanda, Director at Innovations Group, a recruitment and staffing company in the UAE, said that companies in the country are strategically planning their recruitment pipelines and are listing various positions that need to be fulfilled.

“In the summer of 2022, we were servicing about 200 clients for 3,300 recruitment mandates. This summer, we are already working with 150 clients for 1,700 positions with a forecast to cross last year’s numbers. The market is booming and has become very competitive. Many companies are also forecasting their hirings to create a database for their future job roles,” Nanda stated.

“While the perception may be that job hunting is more challenging during the summer, job seekers should use this time to spruce up their CVs and take advantage of online professional platforms and staffing agencies, to showcase their skills and learn about the companies they’re targeting,” he added.

Factors fueling job surge

Industry experts highlight several factors contributing to the rise in job opportunities during the summer period. According to Selayro, one significant factor is the UAE’s dynamic economy, where industries such as IT and software development remain highly active throughout the year, creating a consistent demand for skilled talent.

Selayro emphasized that even during the summer months, the busy nature of these industries fuels the need for additional professionals.

“In the case of our company, our expansion plans require us to recruit more talented individuals that will contribute in our business,” he added.

In addition to industry dynamics, seasonal demand plays a vital role in job creation during the summer. According to Joy Lalap, HR manager at Alliance Prime, an accounting and tax consultancy company, sectors such as tourism, hospitality, and retail experience heightened job opportunities due to higher tourist arrivals and the presence of seasonal events.

“The rise in job opportunities during summer months can be attributed to factors such as the need for vacation coverage, summer programs and camps, ongoing construction projects, event management, and internship programs,” Lalap said. “Based on this, it can be inferred that the demand for jobs is generally higher compared to previous summer periods.”

According to Nanda, another factor that contributes to the rise in job opportunities in the country is that it has experienced exponential growth in recent years, making it an enticing destination for people from all over the world to live and work. That is why companies, new and growing, contribute to the hiring demand.

“The second half of the year is a seasonal peak for UAE hirings. Companies want to either create their pipeline in advance or begin the hiring process of their seasonal hires well in advance. This is to avoid a situation where they are unable to fulfil crucial positions as there is a lack of availability of job seekers due to high hiring demand,” Nanda explained.

Having the right skillset

According to the survey conducted by Bayt.com, the skillset sought by employers in the UAE extends beyond language proficiency.

While good communication skills in Arabic and English remain highly valued (48%), there are additional key skills that can significantly enhance a candidate’s chances of landing a job in the UAE. Among these sought-after skills, the ability to work under pressure stands out as a crucial attribute (43%).

Demonstrating the capacity to thrive in the UAE’s fast-paced business environment can set candidates apart from their competitors.

Furthermore, employers in the UAE emphasized the importance of teamwork skills (42%). Collaboration and effective teamwork play a significant role in the success of organizations across various sectors.

However, for Sarah Brooks, a seasoned HR professional and Founder of Fikrah HR, an HR consultancy company in the UAE, having the right skill set is really dependent on the position and industry that a job seeker is applying for.

“I would recommend for applicants to carefully read the job descriptions and vacancies they are applying for. Make sure they actually, realistically, and genuinely have the skills and requirements for the positions they are applying for, as blinding applying will not help them,” Brooks advised.

“They also need to be aware that for every job that is posted within hours, there are literally hundreds of applicants many of whom are as equally skilled and qualified as they are. They need to be realistic about receiving a response to their application, often they won’t get one, so they must not be disheartened,” she added.

In-demand industries

According to the survey conducted by Bayt.com and YouGov, certain industries are currently experiencing high demand in the UAE job market. Here’s a breakdown of the key findings:

1 Real Estate Sector: The real estate sector, including construction and property development, stands out as the top choice for attracting or retaining top talent, with 29% of respondents showing interest in this industry.

2 IT/Internet/E-commerce Sector: Following closely behind is the IT/Internet/E-commerce sector, which garnered 27% of respondents’ preference. This reflects the growing significance of technology-related roles in today’s job market.

3 Banking/Finance Industry: The banking and finance industry emerges as the primary choice for national talent, with 32% of respondents indicating its appeal. This sector presents promising opportunities for those seeking a career in finance.

Top job roles

1 Sales Executive Positions: Sales executive positions take the lead as the most sought-after job roles, with 21% of respondents expressing interest in these positions. This highlights the importance of sales functions in the UAE job market.

2 Sales Manager Roles: Following closely behind are sales manager roles, attracting 15% of respondents. These positions often require strong leadership skills and experience in driving sales performance.

3 Marketing Executive Positions: Marketing executive positions also hold significant appeal, with 15% of respondents showing interest. This reflects the growing importance of marketing functions in today’s competitive business landscape.

Experience matters

The survey also shows the value of experience in the hiring process. Approximately 31% of respondents prefer candidates with managerial experience, indicating a demand for leadership skills. Moreover, 34% of employers specifically seek candidates with sales and marketing experience, while 26% are interested in individuals with mid-level experience.

Meanwhile, employers also prioritize candidates with certain academic qualifications. The most sought-after fields of study include Business Management (22%), Computer Science (19%), and Information Technology (18%). These disciplines are seen as essential in meeting the skill requirements of various industries.

Job opportunities for OFWs in UAE

In recent years, the job market in the UAE has shown a steady demand for Filipino professionals, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, construction, information technology, finance, and retail.

Filipinos are highly regarded for their strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and adaptability, which makes them sought-after candidates by employers.

“The fields of technology, creatives, hospitality, and logistics are at the top of my list for OFWs. There are still many roles to fill with not enough talents, but OFWs should primarily equip themselves with both technical and personal capabilities if they want to work in the UAE. With the rise of AI and the advancement of technology, we should all expand our knowledge and skills. We should not be left behind,” Selayro said.

According to Wandalyn Tan-Calupig, a financial advocate and life coach, UAE is a great place to elevate someone’s career for many reasons.

“Firstly, working in the UAE makes you feel like you are in the Philippines with the high number of Filipinos working here. The majority of foods you want and things you need are available in the UAE. Other major reasons why Filipinos choose this country to advance their careers are because the salary is good and is tax-free, the government is proactive, there is growth opportunity, and you can truly experience an ease of living,” Tan-Calupig said.

The UAE undeniably stands as a flourishing nexus for nurturing exceptional talent, a beacon of hope for individuals yearning to soar to new heights in their careers, and an unparalleled opportunity to uplift one’s life—both personally and professionally—regardless of the season one finds themselves in this extraordinary country.