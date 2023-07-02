OFW DIARIES: Why do Filipinos stay in the UAE?

In the bustling city of Dubai renowned for soaring skyscrapers and vibrant lifestyle, Jeane Baybin Adriano has found more than just a place to work and live. For the past 18 years, the UAE has become Adriano’s safe haven, providing her with a sense of security and peace.

As assistant manager of the health safety and environment department at a prominent company in Dubai, Adriano told The Filipino Times that she has experienced firsthand the UAE’s commitment to safety.

“The UAE is a very safe country,” she affirms with a warm smile. “I have been living in Dubai alone for years, and even when my work occasionally requires me to return home late at night, I have full confidence that nothing untoward will happen to me.”

In January 2023, four UAE cities – Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, and Dubai – ranked on Numbeo’s list of the top 10 safest cities worldwide. Leading the pack, Abu Dhabi claimed the top spot, while Ajman secured fourth place. Not to be outdone, Sharjah and Dubai clinched the fifth and seventh spots, respectively. These stellar rankings solidify the UAE’s global standing as a top destination for more than 200 nationalities seeking unparalleled security and stability—including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

But safety is not the only factor that has captivated OFWs like Adriano. The UAE’s remarkable job opportunities, multicultural environment, and open arms have made it a land of possibilities for countless Filipinos seeking personal and professional growth.

Sunshine Masalunga Madrelejos, executive assistant to the general manager of a 5-star hotel in Dubai, marvels at the job security and stability in the country.

“It is the UAE’s open embrace of diverse cultures, allowing them to reside and work in this country, that has created a land of boundless opportunities,” Madrelejos says. “The UAE’s respect for people from all walks of life is what underpins its remarkable success.”

Madrelejos’ career trajectory exemplifies the possibilities that abound in the UAE. Starting as a Commis III in one of the world’s most renowned waterparks, located adjacent to the iconic Burj Al Arab, she steadily climbed the professional ladder, evolving into a team leader, a personal assistant, and now an accomplished executive assistant.

But her journey doesn’t end there. The UAE’s thriving hospitality industry has also provided Madrelejos with a place to build her family.

“Apart from my professional growth, I have also built my family here in the UAE! I am now happily married with three children, with the proud distinction that two of them were born in this remarkable country,” she beams.

The Filipino Times has compiled a list of countless reasons why the UAE has become an attractive long-term destination and a cherished home for OFWs:

Job opportunities

Within this flourishing landscape, the country presents a wealth of career opportunities. Notably, the absence of salary taxes ensures that wages remain untouched, allowing for higher earnings and increased savings.

Furthermore, the UAE government’s introduction of the golden visa and other long-term visa options has enticed a growing number of Filipinos to establish their own families in the country.

This is especially true for highly skilled and professional workers who find themselves drawn to the stability and advantages offered by these long-term visa programs.

Recent data released by the UAE government cites that over 150,000 residents have been granted the coveted golden visa or have secured 10-year visa status.

Moreover, a national survey conducted by The Filipino Times revealed that 89 percent of Filipino professionals are in upbeat prospect for a salary increase. A third of them are already earning a monthly salary of over AED 10,000. It also found that 60 to 70 percent of Filipinos in the UAE are professionals and highly skilled executives who have the purchasing power.

The study was presented during the Global Business Forum-ASEAN organized by Dubai Chamber at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Relationships

In the UAE, people value the investment of time in cultivating trust and friendships. With a diverse population representing over 200 nationalities, the region serves as an ideal setting to forge and nurture meaningful relationships.

Dominique Guigayoma, an accomplished international property specialist working with a prominent real-estate developer, finds the UAE to be a highly innovative environment.

“While the UAE offers abundant opportunities, it also presents its fair share of challenges that encourage individuals in relationships to bring out the best in each other,” Guigayoma shares. “It is a place where you can dream, set goals, make plans, and see those dreams materialize into reality.”

Having resided in the UAE for 12 years, Guigayoma experienced a life-changing encounter when he met his fiancé at a gym in Dubai just two years ago, a serendipitous moment that would forever shape their future together. As they say, “the rest was history.”

In another chance encounter, Shierley Pio Roda Bugnot, an administrative staff in Dubai at the time, has also found her love in the UAE – unexpectedly, at a bus stop.

Bugnot first saw her husband wearing a yellow polo shirt standing near the bus stop. She thought he was Indian and didn’t realize that they were waiting for the same company shuttle bus. They had sat next to each other on the bus before, but they had never spoken.

“Actually, ayokong nakakatabi siya kasi I don’t know what’s the feeling. I cannot explain it, she said. “And that time na nakatabi ko siya, parati ko na syang napapanaginipan, I don’t know why.”

“One time, he asked me kung mahal ko rin ba sya? That was in Creek Dubai, and I said yes,” she narrated.

Dubai holds a special place in Bugnot’s heart because it’s where she met her husband and fell in love.

“Sobrang special ng lugar na Dubai kasi sa dinami-dami ng lugar dito sa Pilipinas, doon pala kami magkakatagpo ng mapapangasawa ko,” Bugnot shared.

They’ve been married for 13 years now and have three children together.

The good life

The UAE ensures high quality of life with its modern infrastructure, world-class healthcare facilities, and safe environment.

OFWs and their families can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle, access to quality education for their children, and indulge in a range of recreational activities.

Moreover, the UAE stands as a melting pot of cultures, attracting individuals from around the world.

This cultural diversity offers OFWs the opportunity to interact with people from different nationalities, fostering personal growth and facilitating cultural exchange.

The country’s allure lies not only in its quality of life but also in the enriching experiences it provides through its diverse and inclusive society.

UAE is just home

As the UAE offers growth, convenience, and safety, many expatriates choose to bring their relatives here.

Sharon Herrera, a customer service executive at one of Dubai’s leading hair transplant centers, proudly shared that over the course of 14 years, she has successfully sponsored the visit visas of 10 family members—allowing them to experience the UAE and tap into their potential while providing support for their loved ones back home.

“As a typical Filipino, our strong family bonds are built on love and emotional connections. Assisting our family members is a way to express care, support, and affection for those we hold dear and share deep bonds with,” Herrera explains.

Truly, the UAE has transformed into a home away from home for over 1 million Filipinos who are seeking a fulfilling and secure future.