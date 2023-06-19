OFWs find modern freedom in UAE

The Filipino Times delves into the transformative freedom that Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) found in the UAE.

As the modern world redefines freedom, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) embrace personal aspirations, professional opportunities, and the ability to thrive in the UAE’s multicultural environment.

Last June 12th, over a million Filipinos in the UAE united in celebration of the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence, showcasing their vibrant culture and shared values.

The iconic Burj Khalifa illuminated the night sky with the Philippine flag, elevating the spirits of Pinoy expats and reinforcing their sense of pride. In a display of unity, the community organized the inaugural Yacht Fluvial Parade, captivating onlookers with the graceful sail of decorated yachts.

Beyond history and patriotism, freedom for overseas Filipinos encompasses financial stability, emotional healing, and conquering work burnout. By actively pursuing these goals, they redefine the essence of freedom—molding their personal and professional lives with newfound empowerment.

Financial freedom

A study by Social Enterprise Development Partnership Inc. (SEDPI) in 2011 revealed a startling reality: 1 in 10 OFWs remains financially broke despite years of work abroad. The COVID-19 pandemic served as a wake-up call, prompting Filipinos in the UAE to recognize the importance of financial stability in an unpredictable world.

With a renewed focus on financial empowerment, Filipinos are changing their mindsets, exploring new opportunities, and implementing strategies for financial independence.

“Before pandemic, I’m the type of person na YOLO (You Only Live Once). Kasi way back 2007, nag-work ako ng 500 dirhams lang ang sweldo ko. So parang di ko nakukuha yung gusto ko, di ako nakakapagpadala. And then pandemic came, walang pera. I realized after the pandemic that kailangan talaga mag-save kasi ang hirap. Ngayong back to normal na tayo, nagkaroon na talaga ako ng savings na in case magspend man ako for something, sa gadget na lang na kailangan ko for vlogging. Kasi at the end of the day, meron din yung Return on Investment (ROI) sakin,” Bandon said.

Furthermore, the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) has recently concluded successfully, drawing in thousands of attendees from different emirates and boasting a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates.

The event showcased a wide range of properties in the Philippines, including house and lot condominiums, industrial lots, commercial spaces, and warehouse facilities. Moreover, it served as an avenue for OFWs to deepen their financial literacy and learn about vast investment options from notable real estate experts.

Freedom from heartaches

Leaving behind heartaches and emotional baggage, many Filipinos exhibit courage as they start anew upon arriving in the UAE. Whether escaping the aftermath of a broken relationship, the pain of losing a loved one, or personal struggles, the UAE’s fresh environment often becomes a sanctuary for healing and rebuilding lives.

One such OFW, “Jane,” made the bold decision to leave the Philippines to heal a broken heart caused by a partner’s infidelity. Unsure of how to confront the situation, Jane chose to leave everything behind and embark on a journey to the UAE.

Originally planning a vacation in Singapore, fate intervened when her cousin purchased a ticket to Dubai instead. Within a mere two weeks of their arrival, Jane secured employment, setting the stage for a much-needed fresh start.

Reflecting on the transformative experience, Jane shared, “It was my first time going abroad, and it felt exhilarating to realize the multitude of things I could do here. Dubai proved to be not just a catalyst for healing romantic wounds but also a haven for career growth and overall well-being.”

Jane added, “Dubai has been a tremendous help in moving on, not just in terms of relationships but also in my career and overall well-being. It has provided me with the opportunity to pursue what I want to do here. The possibilities are limitless.”

Jane has now been working as an Executive in Dubai for more than five years.

For many Filipinos like Jane, the UAE offers a fresh canvas to paint their lives with hope and optimism—free from the burdens of the past.

Freedom from mental burdens

Employees leave companies for various reasons—from toxic environments to inadequate compensation and overwhelming workloads. For Gina, she learned “how to pause and say stop” when confronted with burnout and mental burdens from work.

Gina Peralejo, 24, hailing from Nueva Ecija, flew to Dubai in 2018 in hopes to get away from the burnout she experienced in her corporate job in the Philippines.

She worked as a photographer in a government office, where she covered different government events that required her to work for long hours, even during the weekends.

“Ako ang unang dumadating sa office sa umaga, pero ako din ang huling umuuwi. Hindi nacocompensate ng maayos yung efforts ko, at madalas, ‘OT-hank you’ lang ang bayad,” Gina said.

“Yung parents ko nasa Dubai, matagal na nila akong pinipilit sumunod sa kanila, pero ayaw ko dahil masaya ako sa trabaho ko. Pero dumating yung time na hindi na worth it yung pagod ko dahil sobra na yung pinapagawa sa akin. That’s when I decided to leave,” she added.

Months after she settled in Dubai, she got the opportunity of a lifetime to work in her dream production company. For her, it was an answered prayer, as she had the chance to collaborate with prominent clients, explore the vast world of photography, represent the company’s name, and uncover new skills she didn’t know she possessed.

Like any other OFWs, Gina has found a new home in the UAE to pursue her passions—without sacrificing her personal time—letting her experience the kind of freedom that she longed to have in her home country.

On the other hand, Edmar Bermudo, 28, kickstarted his professional life in Dubai when he was just 21 years old. Being a full-time volunteer in a church in Capiz, Philippines, he decided to go abroad and help his family to provide support in their daily needs.

For him, the UAE has not only given him the chance to uplift the lives of his family, but also thrive in his professional career — giving him a peace of mind to experience the best of both worlds.

“Because the UAE has vast job opportunities and careers, it gave me financial freedom in terms of buying what I need and what I want, and the freedom to support my family beyond their needs by treating them and giving them a good shelter. Also, it gave me the freedom to help others, dahil nakapagtrabaho ako dito, nagkaroon ako ng kalayaan na tumulong sa maraming tao in the Philippines,” Bermudo said.

Started as a cleaner in an international ship owning company, Bermudo climbed his way up the corporate ladder and became an accountant in the same company. For him, opportunities in the UAE are boundless, as it also allowed him to connect to different nationalities and experience a diversity of cultures.

His journey from a cleaner to an accountant in Dubai served as a testament to the equal opportunities available to those who dared to chase their dreams.