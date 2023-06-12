Isang dekada na tayo, ka-TFT! Celebrating 10 years of remarkable achievements

The Filipino Times celebrates a decade of unwavering commitment to serving overseas Filipinos, leveraging the power of news that truly matters.

With a rapidly growing population of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) working and residing in the UAE in early 2013, a pressing question—seemingly simple yet profound—arose: “How can we better connect with and serve Filipinos in the UAE?” The depths of this question sparked the inception of The Filipino Times.

During that period, the UAE experienced a surge of global attention and interest, thanks to the inauguration of groundbreaking infrastructural marvels like the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Metro, among others.

These remarkable achievements, coupled with the UAE’s relentless pursuit of surpassing world records, proved to be an irresistible magnet for talented individuals across the globe, particularly overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who eagerly sought employment opportunities in the flourishing city of Dubai.

Addressing the needs of the growing Filipino community – the thirst for up-to-date information, the yearning to share their narratives, and the recognition of their excellence – TFT became the resolute answer to these aspirations.

With its inaugural issue hitting newsstands, the newspaper featured “6 out of 10 Filipinos receive pay hike in the last 12 months.” This cover story reflected the enormous economic progress the UAE had made and how it trickled down to the paychecks of foreign workers.

The lead of that first TFT headline stated: “In a survey conducted by The Filipino Times, it was found that six out of 10 Filipinos received salary increases in the last 12 months. The figure is even more baffling considering that nearly 35 percent of the respondents from a sample of 1,000 have been in the UAE for just less than a year.”

However, it also shed light on the glaring disparity in salaries between Filipino professionals working abroad and those employed within the Philippines.

Since then, the newspaper’s commitment to delivering significant stories and vital information to the global Filipino community became an unwavering force.

Each week, its editorial staff tirelessly churned out stories that resonated with Filipinos in the Middle East. This dedication resulted in TFT swiftly becoming one of the most trusted sources of news, firmly establishing itself as a beloved brand among Filipinos in the UAE.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and publisher of TFT, expressed the significance of TFT’s daily commitment to providing essential information to OFWs. She stated, “Throughout the years, it has been ingrained in our daily routine to ensure that OFWs are well-informed. This dedication has made TFT a daily reading habit for Filipinos working and residing in the UAE and various parts of the world.”

Reflecting on the journey, Dr. Remo acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the staff, brands, and organizations that have worked with TFT. “I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of our journey, as they have played a pivotal role in keeping us on the right path and affirming that we have indeed found the answer to the question of better serving and connecting with Filipinos in the Middle East.”

“The Filipino Times, whether in print or across social media platforms, will continue to be a reliable conduit of accurate information for overseas Filipinos, representing their voice wherever they are in the world and promoting the positive image of the Philippines on the global stage,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Vince Ang, COO of NPM Group, highlighted the significant role of TFT in the information landscape. He stated, “The Filipino Times has firmly established itself as a trusted presence in the realm of information dissemination. This is evident in our expanding social media following and engagement, our widespread print distribution, as well as our growing offices across the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. Our commitment to uplift the image of Filipinos and our country will continue to be our utmost mission.”

Here are the 10 pivotal milestones of TFT, leveraging the power of news that truly matters:

We are the biggest Filipino media

With a staggering print run of 60,000 copies per week, TFT swiftly ingrained itself into the fabric of the OFW life. Its print edition became a familiar sight at exchange houses, restaurants, and supermarkets – a reading habit embraced by the community.

As digitalization revolutionized the media landscape, the newspaper was quick to adapt and evolve. After its milestone of becoming the largest free newspaper in the UAE, it expanded its digital presence, ultimately transforming into the largest Filipino media based outside the Philippines serving Overseas Filipinos across the globe.

Recognizing Filipino excellence

Driven by the need to highlight the exceptional achievements of Filipinos across various sectors in the Middle East, TFT established a platform, called The Filipino Times Awards, to amplify their resounding success stories. This accolade, which began in 2015, was conceived with a twofold purpose: to celebrate the immense contributions of Filipinos in various spheres of the Middle East economy and society, and to highlight the exceptional brands that have captured the hearts of the Filipino community.

To highlight specific industries, TFT came up with The Filipino Times Watch List Summit and Awards. In its inaugural event, TFT awarded the Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East in Dubai in March 2023, recognizing Filipinos’ outstanding role in bringing innovative designs and solutions to the Arab World. This accolade is one of the many ways of TFT in uplifting the image of the Philippines and showcasing the extraordinary skills and expertise of its people in the international arena.

During the first edition, the awards honored a total of 91 exceptional Filipinos who have made a significant impact on the Middle East’s engineering and architectural scene. The awardees include architects (16), chemical engineers (8), civil engineers (30), electrical engineers (10), electronics & communications engineers (8), geothermal engineer (1), and mechanical engineers (18).

The Filipino achievers underwent a rigorous selection process, with 297 nominations received, and 108 shortlisted based on their demonstrated skill and leadership in their respective fields.

Later this year, TFT plans to launch more The Filipino Times Watch List targeting different sectors to further highlight the exemplary Filipinos who are making name in their respective industries.

Awarded excellence in journalism

In recognition of the important role of The Filipino Times in keeping Filipinos in the UAE informed and educated about the most up-to-date news in the UAE and back home in the Philippines, the Philippine Embassy in the UAE awarded the publication the “Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan” award in 2020.

It serves as a recognition to The Filipino Times for “exhibiting global excellence as a chronicler of the voice and viewpoints of the Filipinos in the UAE and for its invaluable role as a source of reliable and timely news and information in the genuine service of the Filipino migrant community.”

Cementing the significant contributions of The Filipino Times in fostering a positive relationship between the UAE and the Philippines, Dr. Karen Remo was honored with the prestigious Presidential Award 2020. This distinguished accolade, bestowed by the Office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines, is the highest form of recognition given by the government to Filipino individuals and organizations overseas. Dr. Remo was selected as one of the 17 recipients of the ‘Pamana ng Pilipino Award’ (Presidential Awards, Filipino Heritage) category.

Philippines’ Expo 2020 Pavilion

The Filipino Times played a crucial role as an accredited media outfit, covering Expo 2020 Dubai, which featured over 120 countries. TFT actively supported the Philippine government in promoting their largest-ever participation through the captivating ‘Bangkota’ pavilion. With nearly 25 million visits, ‘Bangkota’ attracted over 1.2 million visitors, and TFT shared its remarkable journey, raising awareness of the Philippines’ cultural heritage, industries, and opportunities.

TFT’s coverage contributed to the success of the expo by highlighting the pavilion and capturing each momentous event during the six-month-long extravaganza. Expo 2020 Dubai bid farewell with a record-breaking 25 million visits, and the final weekend saw over one million visits.

The Filipino Times showcased the Philippines’ presence, leaving a lasting impression on global visitors and ensuring the world experienced their exceptional contributions.

Building connections

The Filipino Times and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) established a strategic partnership united by their shared goal of strengthening collaboration and promoting the interests of the Filipino diaspora.

In his recent visit to Dubai, Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with The Filipino Times in its collective effort to highlight the diverse potential of the Philippines as a rising investment hub in Asia.

Moreover, TFT built stronger connections as it signed a series of MOUs with community leaders across the UAE. It has partnered with over 15 professionals and groups from engineers, architects, business councils, sports enthusiasts, health care professionals, and accountants to name a few.

The MOU signings will pave the way for collaborative initiatives, knowledge sharing, and community-driven projects.

Championing OFW financial literacy

TFT is committed to empowering OFWs with financial freedom, exemplified through the annual Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE). Organized by NPM Group, the recent PPIE edition witnessed an impressive gathering of esteemed delegates from the private and public sectors in the Philippines and the UAE. This highly successful two-day event held at Radisson Blu, Dubai Creek in May brought together government officials, executives, investors, and professionals, establishing PPIE as the premier platform for showcasing Philippine real estate and investment opportunities.

TFT is also active in promoting the Philippines as a global investment hub—through its active involvement at the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS). In its first edition last May, along with PPIE, the twin events drew thousands of attendees from different emirates and boasted a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.

The PEIS aimed to promote business and investment opportunities in the Philippines by showcasing the economic forecast, business trends, government initiatives, investment incentives, and other laws and regulations that encourage investors to invest in the country.

Next year, the 10th edition of PPIE and the 2nd edition of PEIS are slated to take place in May 2024. It will also feature the first-ever ‘Philippine International Travel Fair’, to promote Philippine localities and destinations primed for tourism and investment.

Strategic partnership with WAM

In 2018, TFT and the UAE’s state news—Emirates News Agency (WAM)— joined hands with a common objective: to provide timely news updates to overseas Filipinos while actively contributing to the nation-building efforts in the UAE. This collaboration sought to expand the reach of both organizations, ensuring a more comprehensive coverage of news and events that are of utmost relevance to the Filipino community residing in the UAE. Moreover, it played a role in strengthening the ties between the Philippines and the UAE.

Triple alliance

In February 2023, TFT, together with its parent company NPM Group, formed a significant tripartite partnership with the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the official web-based newswire service of the Philippine government. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of all parties involved to provide Filipinos worldwide with prompt access to trustworthy and precise media content.

By joining forces, TFT, NPM Group, and PNA aim to ensure that Filipinos, regardless of their location, have convenient access to accurate and reliable news and information. This partnership represents a major stride in delivering timely updates and comprehensive coverage to the global Filipino community, empowering them with the knowledge they need to stay informed and connected.

Promoting Philippines’ golden past

TFT has played an important role in promoting a captivating historical documentary that sheds light on the rich and forgotten history of two ancient gold treasures from the Philippines, currently showcased at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The chronicle, produced by NPM Group in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, aims to highlight the remarkable exhibition titled “Gold of Ancestors: Pre-Colonial Gold from the Philippines” at the renowned Ayala Museum.

By delving into the narratives surrounding the gold artifacts, the documentary offers a glimpse into the ancestral heritage and gold-rich history of OFWs. TFT’s involvement in this project underscores its effort to showcase and preserve the cultural legacy of the Philippines, while providing a platform for OFWs to reconnect with their roots and celebrate their vibrant heritage.

Historic Papal Visit

TFT actively participated in the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church, to the MENA region in the red-letter days of February 3-5, 2019. This visit was the first-ever visit by a Pope to the Middle East and North Africa.

It is an unprecedented event where the Pope, in a historic moment, visited the birthplace of the Muslim faith. To witness a public mass attended by 150,000 people further added to the awe-inspiring nature of this occasion, creating a powerful symbol of unity and interfaith dialogue.

TFT provided comprehensive coverage and up-to-date information about the Pope’s visit, ensuring that both the Filipino community and readers of all faiths were well-informed about the significance of this momentous occasion.

The Filipino Times will continuously be committed in covering the latest and biggest events for Filipinos in the UAE and across the globe.