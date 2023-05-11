FeatureNewsTFT News

Filipino expat achieves Guinness World Record for fastest crossing of Qatar on foot

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 seconds ago

A Filipino expat in Qatar has attempted to set a new Guinness World Record for the “fastest crossing of Qatar on foot” and successfully clinched the title.

In 1 day, 6 hours, 23 minutes, and 42 seconds, fitness trainer Michelle Butiu has achieved the “fastest crossing of Qatar on foot” for the female category on April 6, 2023.

In an online interview with The Filipino Times, Butiu shared that her preparation to set a world record took her a year. With the help of her mentor, she was able to train the most important part of her body for the challenge—not her feet—but her mind.

“First thing I did as a player for this event is to set my mental toughness. I had to train my mind to be calm and always be ready to accept failure. Secondly, I had to focus on improving my body condition wherein I needed to have a proper discipline in my sleep. I also had to consider the nutrients I needed to intake to adapt my body on this kind of endurance training,” Butiu said.

Beating the previous record of 1 day, 6 hours, and 31 minutes, Butiu said that she is still on cloud nine, as she couldn’t believe that she reached this far in her journey despite having setbacks.

“This was my second attempt this year. The first one was on March 3, 2023 but there was an unexpected thing that happened that we didn’t consider. But instead of embracing the sadness, I stood up and continued my training and then after a month I decided to do it again, and the result was amazing with the help of my supportive teammates,” she explained.

After two gruelling attempts, Butiu started again the process of submitting the required documents to Guinness. She sent the videos of her entire run, as well as the watch she used to track its GPS and prove that she crossed the 190-km track. Just after ten days, Guinness responded to her and it completely changed her life.

michelle
Michelle Butiu (Courtesy: Guinness World Records)

Beaming with pride for representing the Philippines, Butiu dedicates her success to her home country and all the women who aspires to do great things.

“To all Filipinos who want to do such an extraordinary record, always put in your mind that you need to be patient on the goal you want to achieve. Always find people you can trust to make these things possible,” she said.

“Don’t be afraid to experience failure, because in every failure there is always happiness, success, and lastly victory!” she added.

Indeed, Filipinos all over the world continue to excel in every field they join in, as long as they work hard for it. Butiu has etched her name in history, as she now holds a world record title that anyone could just dream of having.

 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera9 seconds ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

dubai reefs

Dubai unveils world’s largest ocean restoration project: Dubai Reefs

10 mins ago
house of representatives

House approves bill redefining illegal recruitment on 2nd reading

48 mins ago
blue water drum generic 1462623251

US man arrested in the Philippines after discovery of Filipina girlfriend’s body in drum

1 hour ago
teves

Teves camp slams DOJ’s plan to cancel his passport

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button