OFW forgets phone in Dubai taxi, driver returns it within the day

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has once again showcased their honesty and exemplary conduct in handling valuable lost and found items after returning the phone of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) that was left inside the taxi.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Romer Tesado, an OFW based in Dubai, shared that he took a taxi going to Al Muraqqabat to meet his aunt.

Tesado recalled that he was talking to someone using his phone, but he accidentally dropped it under the front seat.

“Since I was very tired that night, it was late already past 11:30pm and I forgot that my phone fell under the seat of the taxi,” he told TFT.

After being dropped off in his destination, Tesado realized that he left his phone in the taxi. He immediately called the RTA at their hotline 800 9090.

“I was worried because it’s my business phone, all my contacts are there and I need to do some work the next day,” he exclaimed.

“Around 6:30pm on the same day, the RTA called me regarding my lost item. They connected me to the driver and he immediately delivered my phone to where I was,” he added.

Tesado noted that the driver delivered his phone back to him for free.

“I would like to give a huge salute to the RTA for an efficient service, efficient way of retrieving lost items. They are very attentive and kind,” Tesado said.

Meanwhile, he urged commuters to always double check their personal belongings in public transport.

“As an expat, I feel safe and secure here in Dubai. This is my second home. Like in this case, I don’t have any information regarding the taxi aside from the time I was picked up, but they were able to trace it. I am a happy customer of Dubai RTA,” Tesado stated.

According to a statement on the RTA’s official website, if an item is accidentally left in a taxi, “the driver will, if the item is not claimed, deliver the item to the police”.

If a passenger forgets an item in the vehicle, the individual can contact the RTA at their hotline operating 24 hours a day.

Further, they may ask for information such as: the taxi’s number, vehicle’s plate number, time of pick up and destination, and description of the lost item.

Last month, the RTA has recognized 101 drivers who showed swift action in reporting lost and found items while on duty from January 2022 to March 2023.