Viral golden retriever rides jeeps, tricycles as cutest ‘paw-ssenger’

Netizens gushed over Aki the Goldie, a golden retriever, after riding a jeepney in Quezon City.

In a Facebook post, photos of Aki sitting in the front seat of the jeepney were uploaded with the caption “Henlo kuya, bayad po – isang golden, sa may QC circle lang.”

Fur parent Iza Dolores told The Filipino Times (TFT) that: “Aki’s used to riding jeepneys and even tricycles to places. We ask the drivers if we could bring Aki with us and we’re lucky since many drivers are dog lovers too. So we pay the usual regular fare for Aki since he needs his own seat.”

Aside from commuting, Aki also loves parks and malls to socialize with other dogs.

“He likes the mall because it’s cold and it helps that there’s a lot of dog-friendly places already,” Dolores shared with TFT.

Moreover, Dolores encouraged fur parents to give the “best life” to their pet dogs.

“Bring them with you on trips to the mall or to the beach, they love being involved. They’re not just dogs but they are part of the family as well and also deserve love, kisses and of course lots of treats,” she added.