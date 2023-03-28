Filipino Show Director Michael Amazona: Behind the Scenes of the World’s Biggest Fashion Shows

From the glitz and glam of Paris to the bustling city of Dubai, Michael Amazona has been at the forefront of some of the biggest fashion shows in the world.

As a Filipino Show Director, Amazona has defied the odds and made a name for himself in the industry.

He recently directed five shows during the highly anticipated Milan Fashion Week, showcasing the stunning designs of Michael Cinco, Bless by Bless, Eric Bendaña, MMMilano, and Something Like Pluto.

Del Mar’s skillful direction and eye for detail were evident in each of these shows, which received critical acclaim and helped to solidify his position as a talented and versatile director in the industry.

Stepping into Show Directing

Michael Amazona’s journey began at a young age when his passion for creative arts led him to be the designated director of their school productions.

It was during his Dubai Fashion Forward days that he stumbled into show directing, where he took on the role of Casting Director.

Due to the demands of the business, he eventually had to foray into show directing and has since directed shows for notable brands such as Juicy Couture, Public School New York, Timberland, and All Saints.

Amazona’s achievements in the industry have been nothing short of remarkable.

He has directed the Dolce and Gabbana Show in Dubai Mall, where he flew 150 models overseas to do a catwalk inside the gigantic mall.

He also worked with creative director Virginie Viard’s design team for the Chanel Cruise Show in Dubai, the first show out of Paris after the demise of the great Karl Lagerfeld.

As a Filipino, Amazona did not have any role models with a similar career path to look up to.

However, he feels humbled that he could be able to inspire younger people like him who look like him and have the same color as him to pursue a career in Show Direction.

“Being Filipino has definitely become added sparkle. Knowing that you are a minority invigorates me to strive harder and do better, and ultimately for not settling for anything less than the best,” Amazona shared in an online interview with The Filipino Times.

Inclusivity is vital in the fashion industry, and Amazona believes that the world has changed so much over the years, and brands are now more culturally sensitive by opening themselves to hiring a diverse team to represent them.

He encourages every Filipino who has a dream to never stop doing what they love and to not let their skin color define what they can accomplish.

Michael Amazona has come a long way from his humble beginnings, and his passion for creative arts has brought him to places he never dreamed of. As he continues to direct some of the biggest fashion shows in the world, he hopes to inspire more Filipinos to pursue their dreams and never give up.