Virtual shopping center ‘Mall of the Metaverse’ to launch in Dubai

During the World Government Summit, it was announced that Dubai will house the first virtual shopping mall called “Mall of the Metaverse”. It will represent Majid Al Futtaim in Decentraland — one of the most advanced metaverse platforms.

The virtual mall is in the early stages of development and they are looking closely at the needs and expectations of customers. Mainly, the Mall of the Metaverse aims to cater to customers who are seeking increased digital experiences across retail, entertainment, and leisure offerings.

When you go inside the virtual mall, customers’ avatars will find different stores selling clothing, food and beverages, groceries, perfumes, gadgets, and other items and features.

“The Mall of the Metaverse will be a leading retail and entertainment destination and surely a huge attraction for customers who crave digital experiences from their most loved brands,” said Khalifa bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management.

Fatima Zada, director of Omnichannels and Digital – Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls, emphasized how the demand for digital experiences increased in the last few years.

“We work to leverage behavioural science and data to deliver customers what they want and desire. Our swift consumer observations, followed by an action plan and a series of testing stages, has now led to a fully-fledged project that is a step ahead of online shopping — Mall of the Metaverse,” Zada added.

One of Dubai’s strategies for the metaverse is to support 40,000 virtual jobs and add 4 billion dollars to its economy in five years.