4 advantages on getting properties in metro cities

Overseas Filipinos planning to retire and go back to the Philippines for good don’t always opt for the quieter escape that the provinces provide. Some of them intend to stay in the city and bask in its fast-paced, dynamic environment that OFWs might have gotten used to when they were overseas.

Here are some of the advantages that OFWs can enjoy if they prefer to remain in the city:

Ease of public transportation. Public transportation is essential for city people due to the high population density of metropolitan regions. As a lifeline for the city, a well-designed public transit system must be dependable, accessible, and efficient. While the need for a private automobile may be felt, the person determines its need, as most daily and regular trips may be done using public transit. This is one of the most widely valued advantages of city life.

Meet new friends. No, we’re not talking about Mariteses or your rude neighbors here – in the city, lots of events take place, giving you the freedom to explore and meet like-minded individuals where friendships and new connections may easily blossom.

Entertainment and lifestyle. Cities have the most extensive retail areas, specialty stores, and showrooms. This is especially useful if you reside in a big city. Whatever your needs are, no matter how unusual they are, you will always find the perfect person or dealer. Such specialty stores are available in cities due to the concentrated population.

More choices for growing families. Cities give more options for OFWs who wish to nurture their kids with a wide variety of schools and recreational activities nearby to choose from. At the same time, it also gives them access to several more healthcare facilities as well as other places to promote wellbeing that will help not only the OFWs themselves, but more importantly, their aging parents as well.

The Philippine Property and Investments Expo (PPIE), the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, is now on its eighth edition, which will be held this November 5-6, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza – Sheikh Zayed Road.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.