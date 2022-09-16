Church group in Dubai jampacked with exciting activities with celebration of 12th Christmas this September 25

Dozens of Filipinos from all over UAE will reunite once again as a church in the UAE will be celebrating its 12th Christmas celebration this coming September 25, 2022.

The Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ, Philippines, Inc. in Dubai marks another milestone with members as they celebrate their Christmas this year. In addition, the church group stated that more and more cities and provinces in the Philippines have passed resolutions acknowledging the celebration of the ‘Pasko ng mga Crusado’ during the aforementioned date.

Middle East Administrator Msgr. Roldan Tabalbag Magliba stated that they will mark the occasion with a high mass the day before – on September 24, followed by a program filled with the traditional exchange gifts, raffle draws, as well as other exciting activities and surprises for everyone who will attend.

“May programang inihanda ang pamunuan ng tsapter ng UAE at bahagi nito ay ang ibat ibang presentasyon na manggagaling sa mga miyembros sa iba’t ibang emirates ng UAE. Sila ay magpapakita ng kanilang mga talento sa pagsasayaw, pag awit at iba pa. Hindi rin mawawala ang tradisyon na exchange gifts para matugunan yung pinakasimbolo ng pasko na pagmamahalan at pagbibigayan. May mga raffle draw din na magaganap na kung saan yung mga papremyo ay manggagaling sa mga miyembrong nagboluntaryo na ibahagi ang kanilang tinatanggap na pagpapala at biyaya na galling sa ating Panginoon. May mga trivia questions din na tatanungin habang ipinagdiriwang ang okasyon, at may matatanggap na papremyo ang sinumang makakasagot ng tama,” said Bishop Magliba.

This 2022, the church will mark its 12th year of planning Christmas in Dubai, UAE on September 25th, which also happens to be the 101st birthday of their Supreme Pontiff and Founder, Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba. The church will also celebrate its 67th year of existence on September 27, 2022, in its main church in Barangay Magliba, San Fabian, Pangasinan.

Prior to their September 25 festivities, the church will also host their Misa de Gallo (nine morning masses) from September 17 to 24.

Bishop Magliba hopes that fellow Filipinos could join and come together to join in the fun and strengthen their faith especially since the world still grips from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ang pananampalatayang Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ, sa pamumuno ng aming Pangkalahatang Administrador, Prince Estrellito V. Magliba, ay nagpapahatid ng paanyaya na makisaya. Nasa panahon ng pandemiya pa rin tayo ngunit dahil sa pagkakaroon natin ng matibay na pananampalataya sa Diyos, tayo ay patuloy na lumalaban sa kahit anumang hamon ng ating buhay,” said Bishop Magliba.

The Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ, Phil., Inc. is the only religion that celebrates Christmas in September which coincides with the birthday of the church members’ founder and the founding anniversary.