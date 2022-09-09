Teacher shares photo of student who eats rice and soy sauce wrapped in banana leaves as lunch

Photos and a video shared by teacher Kenzy Goroy of Abang Elementary School has gone viral after it features a student eating rice and soy wrapped in banana leaves for lunch.

In the original post of Goroy, he said that the scene was relatable for him and that he calls the combination of rice and soy as ‘adobo’ during his childhood.

Goroy called his student names Lycka a “little dreamer.” He also promised to buy a lunchbox for the student.

Goroy shared that he spotted the student while on his way home and felt a pinch on his heart seeing his student not having a proper meal.

“Pauwi na sana ako at nakita ko ang isa naming estudyante na dahon ng saging ang pinang-balot ng kaniyang kanin at ISANG sachet ng soy sauce ang pinang-ulam,” said Goroy.

He asked if others experienced the same and shared the quoted “mahirap ang maging mahirap, pero mas mahirap Kung wala tayong mga pangarap.”

(It’s tough to be poor, but it’s even more difficult if we don’t have a dream.)

The story warmed several netizens hearts and many wished the student well.

One user said that she is proud that the student is still pushing through with her studies despite only having soy and rice for her baon.