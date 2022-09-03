6 Pinoy artists wowed the crowd during Pinoy Piyesta at Coca-cola arena

Six outstanding Filipino artists brought fiesta feels to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the United Arab Emirates with a series of entertaining numbers during Blu Blood’s Pinoy Piyesta on Friday, September 2 at the Coca-cola arena.

The fun-filled night was opened by a song-and-dance number by comedian Ethel Booba.

Ethel engaged with the crowd and had everyone laughing with her quirky spiels which are super relatable to OFWs.

Next to perform on stage was Pop-rock royalty singer Yeng Constantino. Yeng shared with the audience that she is now in her 17th year in the music industry.

Constantino also initially revealed in an interview with The Filipino Times that she will be releasing her new single later this year.

The “Ikaw” singer made everyone feel at home with her OPM hit songs Jeepney, Chinito and Pag-ibig.

The Prince of Pop Erik Santos followed Constantino’s performance with his trending hit-singles which were theme songs of Pinoy TV series and films.

He sang “I’ll Never Go” which was a popularly known as the soundtrack of the film one More Chance.

The Asia’s Phoenix wowed the crowd with her new song called ‘Phoenix’ and her own written and produced Bisaya song ‘Undangon Ta Ni’.

She also performed live for the first time The Broken Marriage Vow’s OST “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw.”

After the amazing song renditions of Morisette, the crowd was entertained by the multi-talented comedian K Brosas who made a total of three change of outfits throughout the event.

She had an engaging conversation with the crowd with her humorous punchlines.

She impersonated several diva artists including Jaya, Jessa Zaragoza, Sharon Cuneta, and Lani Misalucha.

Brosas became emotional in her last solo number where she showcased her vocal prowess with a medley of old but powerful songs.

To complete the set of performers, singer and rapper dubbed as the Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan gave an energetic performance.

She opened her set of songs with her impressive rendition of Adele’s smash single “Rolling in the Deep.”

KZ revealed to the audience that she just got out of the hospital before flying to Dubai. While she did not dwell into the details of her hospitalization, she said that she made sure to give her best on stage.

Tandingan gave tribute to Pinoy rappers by singing Bagsakan by Parokya ni Edgar ft. Francis M and Gloc 9. She also gave Pinoy Piyesta viewers a treat with her first time live performance of The Killer Bride’s OST “Halik sa Hangin.”

Yeng Constantino, Morisette, and Erik Santos later on joined her for a medley. The six performers completed the event by inviting the crowd to stand up and join them as they groove to a medley of Pinoy Piyesta music.

Pinoy Piyesta was presented by Blu Blood with The Filipino Times as one of its media partners.