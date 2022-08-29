Lalu-lapu, Andres Bonifacio and Jose Rizal, among the top National heroes for OFW kids in the UAE

As the Philippines commemorate the lives of the thousands of Filipinos who sacrificed and fought for the freedom of our country, children of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the United Arab Emirates share with The Filipino Times how they have come to know our national heroes while living abroad.

Observed today, August 29th, the National Heroes Day commemorates the Cry of Pugad Lawin, a revolt that kicked off the 1896 Philippine Revolution against the Spanish Empire and the long struggle toward that country’s independence.

After centuries of rule by Spain, the United States, and Japan, the Philippines finally achieved full independence at the end of World War II.

9-year-old Clyde Jervynn Ariston who moved to Dubai since he was four years old shared through a handwritten letter to The Filipino Times his admiration for our National Hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal whom he has come to know through his online classes.

“He has proven that pen is mightier than the sword. He didn’t use violence to fight off the Spaniards,” said Ariston.

Meanwhile, Laura Hopkins, 9, who was born and raised in Dubai drew herself holding a Philippine flag and stated that she considers her parents as her personal heroes.

Apart from that, she made a list of OFW professions that she considers as heroic roles in our community.

“OFW nurse, doctor, firefighter, janitors, police officers, veterinarian, scientist, soldier, teacher and farmer,” are the professions Laura has included in her list.

Laura Hopkin’s sister, Lily, 12, took time to detail how Lapu-lapu merited the title of becoming a hero and emphasized on the values that he possessed which she said “can be seen today in all walks of life of Filipinos.”

Lily Hopkins admired Lapu-lapu’s bravery, patriotism and love for freedom.

Meanwhile, 14 years old Clarence John Bungay from Dubai considers Andres Bonifacio as his top national hero for Andres’ courage and love for our country.

“Ang gusto kong bayani ay si Andres Bonifacio.Dahil isa siyang matapang na tao, siya ang nagtatag ng KKK o Kataastaasan, Kagalang-galangan, Katipunan ng mga anak ng bayan. Itinatag ito noong Hulyo 7, 1892, kaya si Andres Bonifacio ang napili kong bayani dahil sa ipinakita nyang katapangan at pagmamahal sa bayan,” said Bungay.

For 13-year-old Mary, our national heroes are our youth’s role model. Growing up in Sharjah, she admire Rizal for his contributions on fighting for our freedom of speech.

“If a definition of a hero is someone who has helped a lot, I would consider Jose Rizal as a good role model for me and his skills is what I can apply to my generation now, as my generation has more freedom to say their words and beliefs. I believe that one of our filipino heroes which is Jose Rizal has paved the way for freedom of speech for all the Filipinos out there and can aspire all the generations to come,” said Mary.

For other OFW kids, nothing beats the sacrifices of their parents who are their everyday heroes.

“As a kid who grew up and lived in the Middle East, my heroes are my father and my mother. They have always been there for me in times I needed help and they have always provided everything I needed and they also have protected me from all sicknesses and from all my hardships. I am very grateful and happy to have such wonderful and amazing parents and I’m very glad to be in this family,” said Zack from Ras Al Khaimah.