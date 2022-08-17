OFW wins Php 76-million in Mahzooz online draw in Dubai

Mahzooz E-wings has presented two of their latest millionaire winners whose numbers were drawn during the 88th weekly draw last August 6. The two winners, an Indian and a Filipino will split the 10 million dirhams prize money which amounts to almost 76 million pesos (5-million dirhams).

Nelson, 45, considers his win as a birthday gift as he is bound to celebrate his birthday this Saturday, August 19. He works as a machine operator in a wet wipes company in Dubai.

“Tuwang-tuwa ako, hindi ko ma-explain yung saya kasi sa buong buhay ko kasi sa tanang buhay ko, ngayon lang ako nakakuha ng ganito kalaking pera,” said Nelson.

He combined his family’s birthdays as his entry: 7, 9, 17, 19, and 21.

Nelson’s birthday falls on 19, his wife celebrates it on 9th, while his children’s birthdays fall on 21, 19, and 7.

“Sinasabi ko lang po dati na hiling ko po kay God na kahit tumama lang po ako ng apat na numero, masaya na po ako kung yun ang ibibigay niya. Pero binigyan nya po ako ng masa malaki pang regalo sa nalalapit ko pong birthday,” said Nelson.

He said he plans to buy a rice field, build a new house and start an apartment business. While his 19-year-old daughter who is currently in college has asked him for a car.

He shared that he has no savings in his 14 years of working as an OFW and only earns 3500 dirhams monthly.

He said he came to know about Mahzooz through his childhood friend, Hesus, whom Nelson assisted to secure a job here in Dubai.

“[Sabi nya, pare tumaya tayo dito, 35 dirham lang. Dati ginagamit namin isang account lang tapos nung [nagtagal] sabi nya gawan ko na kayo ng sarili nyong acocunt,” shared Nelson.

Nelson also shared that he made sure to be prudent to make sure that he has enough to purchase a line every week.

“Nagbawas ako ng pagkain para lang makataya sa Mahzooz kasi 35 dirham pero kapalit naman milyon,” he said.

In the past 12 months, he has only purchased one line a week and used the same combination of numbers.

“Hindi ako nawalan ng pag-asa. Binigay ni God kaya masaya po ako kaya thank you Lord,” said Nelson.

His friend, Hesus, was with him during the press conference. Hesus said seeing how Nelson lived his life in the past, he deserved the becoming a millionaire.

“Masayang masaya ako sa kanya kasi sa lahat ng paghihirap nya nakamit nya rin yung tinatamasa nya mula nung kami ay bata pa,” said Hesus, Nelson’s best friend.

Nelson encouraged other Filipinos to keep on striving and don’t stop chasing for their dreams.

“Sa ating mga Pinoy, hindi po masamang mangarap. Continue lang po tayong mangarap,” said Nelson.

The other winner, Shanavaz, 41, hails from India. He works as a car fleet operator in a rent-a-car company in Dubai. He has been joining the Mahzooz draw for 18 months.

Unlike Nelson, Shanavaz randomly selected the winning numbers.

Both of them said that they don’t plan to leave their jobs and would think through carefully how they will spend their prize money.

Farid Samji, owner of Mahzooz said that Filipinos and Indians are the top bettors in their draw.

“Participants from India and the Philippines top the list of our players respectively. To date, over 50,000 participants from India have been among Mahzooz’s winners, with over 3000 of them scooping up the first and second prizes. As Filipinos form our second largest participants’ base, Mahzooz celebrated over 27,000 winners from the Philippines, with more than 1700 of them winning the two top prizes,” said Samji.