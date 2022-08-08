‘Do things out of love’: Trisykad driver graduates as magna cum laude

Fresh graduate Jerson Aboado from Iligan City wowed netizens after graduating as Magna Cum Laude while working as a trysikad driver.

Many commented and cheered Jerson Aboado when The Filipino times shared his photo to congratulate him on his graduation. Apart from being a latin honoree, he was also recognized as a College Leadership Awardee and Department Leadership Awardee.

In an online interview with Jerson, he detailed his journey as a trysikad driver and shared his optimism that all dreams can come true.

‘Do things out of love’

Jerson shared with TFT that his success comes from his principle of pouring one’s heart in everything that he or she does.

“Una po, do things out of love. Gawin mong inspirasyon ang iyong pamilya sa pag-abot ng iyong mga pangarap. Paniwalaan mo na mas maganda ang tagumpay kung alam mong ikaw ay dumaan sa butas ng karayom para marating ito. Higit sa lahat, magtiwala ka na may plano ang Diyos sa iyong buhay. Not now, but better days are coming,” said Jerson.

Jerson admitted that working as a trysikad driver while completing a degree is tough. He recognized his family and friends as his backbone in achieving his dream.

“Mahirap pong pagsabayin ang pamamasada at ang aking pag-aaral, ngunit thankful na rin po dahil hindi po ako sinukuan ng aking pamilya, mga kaibigan, at ng Diyos. Mahirap man, ngunit sila yung “trisikad” ng aking buhay. Malaki ang kanilang papel sa tagumpay kong maka-gradweyt sa MSU-IIT,” he said.

‘Breakthrough’

Jerson shared that some of the toughest moments during his completion of his degree was when he only had 50 pesos (3.30 dirhams) left in his wallet and had to stretch it in order to survive. He also shared his struggle with people putting him down because of his status in life.

“Isa po sa mga bagay na maituturing kong pinakamahirap ay yung araw na may 50 pesos nalang ako at kailangan ko itong pagkasiyahin. At yung makakarinig ka ng mga masasakit na mga salita sa mga taong nakapaligid sa iyo na tila ba hindi naniniwala na makapagtapos ang isang tulad ko. Isabay na rin po natin ang online class na nagpababa sa aking self-confidence,” shared Jerson.

He admitted that there were times when he would almost quit because he lacked the gadgets required for his online classes, but said that he knew he needed to pull through to experience a breakthrough.

“Sa mga panahong ito, nawala po ang aking gana at mithiing makapagtapos kasi po wala po akong gadgets na maaaring magamit ko during online class. Sa kabila po ng lahat, naging faithful po ako sa Diyos dahil alam ko na He has something in store for me- at right now, I am experiencing that breakthrough,” said Jerson.

‘Grateful heart’

Despite all the hardships, Jerson proudly lives on with a grateful heart.

“Pinasasalamatan ko po ang mga taong naging bahagi ng tagumpay na ito. Sa aking pamilya na walang sawang sumusuporta sa akin since day 1. Sa Link Ministries sa kanilang prayers at every time I need someone or people to lean on. At higit sa lahat sa Diyos na siyang dahilan sa lahat ng ito.”

Jerson has been hired to teach at La Salle Academy in Iligan and now sets his eyes on earning his masteral degree in Literature.

We can all agree that he is a certified goal getter! Got a similar story to share? Message us on Facebook or email at [email protected]