From DJ to DH: Pinay OFW shares how she sacrificed dream job for family

An aspiring broadcast journalist, Janet Aclon Peremne, started working as an apprentice in an FM station in Santiago City, Isabela before landing a job as a Disc Jockey (DJ). She was 23 years old back then and a fresh graduate of an AB English course.

But a few months into the job, Janet knew that she had to detour from her dreams to provide for her family.

Eldest among eight siblings, Janet shared that when she was offered by her aunt to work overseas, it was a no brainer that that option will help her provide more for her family. She also took into consideration that she had two other siblings entering college at that time.

“I came from a poor family at ako ang eldest sa aming walong magkakapatid. Poverty ang isang reason kung bakit nag decide akong lumabas ng bansa. Dahil ang salary ko as a DJ is only enough sa pangsarili,” said Janet.

She left her job as a DJ and started her life as an Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) domestic helper (DH) in Singapore. Janet said leaving Philippines without fulfilling her dream job was not easy but she knew she had to do it for her family, especially for her parents.

“Hindi madali. May hesitation din sa part ko na iwan ang pangarap ko. Pero mas nangibabaw sa akin ang makatulong sa parents ko. Any time naman pwede kong balikan if ever. ‘Yun ang thinking ko noon, said Janet.

Living abroad was tough, according to Janet.

“Ang pinakamalaking hamon sa mga OFW ay ang mawalay ng mahabang panahon sa mga mahal sa buhay at [ang] culture shock,” said Janet.

She has worked for various nationalities as a DH in Singapore. But more than the homesickness and cultural difference, what she considers as the toughest challenge as a DH is being looked down and not being treated well by employers.

“Ang pinakamahirap sa akin bilang isang domestic helper is hindi trabaho eh. Kundi ‘yung discrimination at pang-iinsulto sa akin in public,” shared Janet.

She also recalled a moment where she had to step up for herself from an abusive employer.

“Toughest moment na na-experience ko is yong insultuhin ang pagkatao mo in public dahil domestic helper ka. Dahil strong ang personality ko, hindi ko hinayaan yong ganon sitwasyon, I need to stand for my right,” shared Janet.

She shared that she it took some time before she found the perfect employer who took care of her like she’s a part of their family.

“Bilang isang OFW, napakalaking blessing ang magkaroon ng mabait at very considerate na amo and it was my answered prayer from the LORD,” said Janet.

She stayed 14 years as a household helper with her last employer – a British family living in Singapore.

Janet, now 56, has worked a total of 33 years as a DH. She said despite the ups and downs, she does not regret having to choose her family over her dream job.

“Baon baon ko ang pagiging financially literate na natutunan ko bilang isang entrepreneur. Isa na yung save and invest. Kailangan. I have to spend my hard earned money sa tama kasi hindi madali ang kumita ng pera lalo na sa aming mga OFW,” said Janet.

While in Singapore, she shared that her passion to be a journalist was still within her and that she was able to somehow to actualize her dream by writing article about their life as OFWs in Singapore.

“Nakapagsulat ako ng article regarding sa buhay Ng mga OFW sa Singapore,” recalled Janet in an online interview with TFT.

When her British employers moved back to England, Janet decided that she wanted to go home. On April 11, she arrived in the Philippines with her hope to reunite with her family and flourish in her investments.

“May condo unit ako at hinihintay ko ang turnover at may 2 online franchise ako na Siomai King at Toktok delivery,” shared Janet.

Currently, Janet stays in Manila. Her other siblings are in Isabela, her father died in 2003 and two of her other siblings are in Mindanao, working as teachers.

“Hopefully magkaroon kami ng family reunion kapag lahat maka bakasyon,” wished Janet.

Her advise to Filipinos who are deciding whether to go abroad or stay in the Philippines: “Think 100 times.”

“Think 100 times kasi hindi madali ang buhay OFW. At kung decided talaga sila mangibang bansa, una alamin ang Do’s and Don’ts ng bansang pupuntahan. At higit sa lahat, alamin ang address at contact number ng Phil. Embassy. At siyempre maging matibay at wag makalimot sa Diyos. Kasi ang Diyos ang strongest weapon natin wala nang iba,” said Janet.