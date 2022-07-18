JOBS WANTED: Looking for experienced Sales Executives in UAE

Calling all professionals with insurance and real estate sales experience!

Expats searching for full-time work in the UAE have the possibility of working with The Filipino Times!

The Filipino Times is looking for people who are highly motivated, eager, and experienced to join its sales team in the UAE.

Successful candidates for the sales team must be able to turn leads into long-term relationships, maintain frequent contact with clients, and assist in the development of sales strategies that will propel the organization to greater heights.

The news organization is also looking for people who are adaptable, multitask well, have outstanding communication and interpersonal skills, and are enthusiastic about building and nurturing client relations.

Interested candidates are encouraged to send their CVs to [email protected] with the subject: Ref110 – Sales Executives

Applicants must have the following qualifications:

– Preferably bachelor’s degree holders with a minimum of 2-3 years of experience in sales

– Proven record of revenue-generating and achieving sales targets

– Strong communication and interpersonal skills

– Good knowledge of creating sales presentations and pitching to potential cliennts

– Experience in client servicing for after-sales deliverables

Applicants should stay updated on their email and have their phones turned on in case The Filipino Times contacts them.