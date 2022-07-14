Native ‘bayong’ makes slick appearance in an international fashion show

The Philippine-made native bayong made a slick appearance during Michael Cinco’s Men’s Spring Summer 2023 fashion show last June 29 at the Arab Fashion Week. Made from woven pandan leaves, the bayong is a traditional bag popularly handcrafted in the Philippines.

The bags featured in the catwalk is one of the many creative and hand-painted native bayongs produced by Filipino-owned company The Good Finds. According to Geinger and her business partner Lorgie Vergara Asaad, their business aims to highlight our local products in the international fashion industry.

“Being part of Arab Fashion week still feels so surreal until now. We are very grateful for the opportunity given to us by Michael Cinco. We appreciate his support towards Filipino made products. Sobrang nakakaproud maging Filipino kasi nagtutulungan kahit nasa ibang bansa tayo,” said Ms. Gienger Fay Cruz of The Good Finds.

A result of taking action in life

Gienger shared with The Filipino Times that her business started with her decision to take action in life after losing her job and being depressed during the pandemic.

“After suffering from depression during the peak of the pandemic, I finally decided to take action and get back on my feet. I tried selling jewelries & perfumes. I even ordered samples of different products from China like towels, sports wear, swimsuit, etc. but nothing felt right. Then I saw one of my friends posted a photo of her bayong bag on FB so I decided to ask her where she got it. I spent months researching and buying samples of bags from several communities. That’s when I came across Faith, Jeff and their whole team and I love every single bag they sent me. They can do whatever I request from them,” shared Lorgie.

A purpose-driven business

Despite the fear of not being taken seriously when they first started the business, Gienger along with her business partner Lorgie said that as Filipino entrepreneurs, they owe it to the country to highlight products that are made in the Philippines.

“To help more Filipino workers and artists back in the Philippines by highlighting their talents and creativity through our products. We are aiming to have more distributors from other countries as well in order to create more jobs for our kababayans,” said Gienger.

Gienger is now in the United States and has started selling the native bayongs in the US. Her business in UAE is currently being run by Lorgie.

“Of course, I am thankful also to my now business partner in the UAE Ms. Lorgie Vergara Asaad. She is one of the main reasons why The Good Finds took off this fast to the international market. I am beyond grateful that our path have crossed. This business would not be the same without her, said Faith.

A chance to share Pinoy creativity

One of the creative artist behind the painted native bayongs is Jefferson Alarma Cabreza from Pagsanjan, Laguna. He said that he feels proud that the bags that he designed reaches Pinoys and Filipinos at heart across the globe.

“Madami na din po kami naging patok po, hindi na po mabilang. May isa po na pinaka po talaga, ang tinatawag po namin na ‘Butterfly’. Kasi mag tatlong taon na po Ako sa pagpipinta sa Bayong Bags eh hinding-hindi pwedeng sasablay sa orders ang isang design namin na yun. At pinaka bigatin po sa lahat eh nang maipinta ko po si Michael Cinco ng Dubai po,” shared Jefferson.

In an instagram story, Michael Cinco said the native bayongs were ‘amazing’ and ‘unique’.

Currently, they have an online shop and are now offering the native bayongs in select malls in Dubai.