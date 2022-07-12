PhilPaC launches ‘KALINGA’ initiative to provide Filipinos in UAE access to affordable healthcare

The Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPaC) has launched a new initiative that aims to give access to quality yet affordable healthcare for Filipinos in the country.

The ‘KALINGA’ initiative aims to form partnerships with leading hospitals in the country to provide ease of access to healthcare facilities, privileged medical services and treatments that are not covered by insurance ranging from 15%-50% discount for all Filipinos – whether they’re residents or visitors here in the UAE.

A Memorandum of Understanding between PhilPaC and its inaugural partner, the Thumbay University Hospital, has been signed as of July 4 by Ms. Marlene Murphy, President of PhilPaC and Mr. Akbar Moideen, Vice President, Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group at the hospital’s premises in Ajman in the presence of Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana and Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder & President at Thumbay Group and Senior Executives and Directors of the Thumbay Group.

PhilPaC aims to invite as many hospitals in the UAE to participate in the KALINGA healthcare program for Filipinos. For now, we started from 1 prestigious hospital in every Emirate and later extend to other hospitals and clinics to give a wider scope for Filipinos based in every Emirate. Four more hospitals in Dubai and Northern Emirates have confirmed to join the program. Thumbay Hospital is the 1st MoU signing amongst them,” read the statement from PhilPaC.

‘KALINGA’ has a two-pronged approach: One is to provide privileged healthcare with discounts available for health services, medical, and dental treatments including complimentary medical consultations, priority appointment booking, preferential rates on maternity packages, surgeries, optical accessories, sports club and F & B facilities in the hospital.

The MoU also specifies that through the Hospital’s partnership with Educational Institutes, students specializing in the field of healthcare would be given at least 60 hours of on-the-job clinical training under the “Observership” Program , to qualify as CNA with KHDA accreditation, to help upskill and certify the next generation of Filipino healthcare workers. This is a specially designed career succession plan for Filipinos to upscale skills to enable them to work in hospitals and take on job opportunities abroad as qualified caregivers.

“We, at Thumbay Hospital, are trying to give you the best discounts and the best offers that are possible throughout our healthcare division. And we hope that the entire community can make use of it. As you know ‘KALINGA’ stands for care in Filipino and this is the meaning of the card: ‘We care for you’,” said Akbar Moideen, Vice President – Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group.

All Filipinos in the UAE needing medical services and treatments that are not covered by insurance, resident or visitor will be qualified to register under the ‘Kalinga’ program.

Filipinos are advised to book an appointment via phone or online. Upon arrival, they will be asked to present their valid Emirates ID (for residents) and/or Passport (for Filipino visitors) at the hospital reception counter, as proof of Filipino nationality.