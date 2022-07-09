Why is Georgia and Armenia the top outside of the country travel destinations of Filipinos in UAE?

If you are based in the Philippines, some of the first pick of Pinoys for an out of the country travel would be Hong Kong, Singapore or Thailand.

But for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Georgia and Amrnia appear to be the top out of the country destinations of Filipinos.

According to one of the leading online travel agencies in Dubai, Travelwings, the top outside UAE travel destinations of OFWs for the past 25 years are: Georgia, Armenia, Baku & Israel.

The top factor that they see Filipinos are considering in choosing these destinations is value for money.

“Yes the price range matters and another factor is that these packages can be booked even at the last minute due the price being competitive and the visa on arrival aspects,” said a representative of Travelwings.

They are offering special packages to other country destinations such as Kenya, Zanzibar, Albania & Israel this Eid weekend.

Georgia is also leading in Jules Tourism‘s list of country destinations of Filipinos based here in UAE.

“If you are Filipino, you would love to visit Georgia, Turkey and Paris,” said Mr. Vijay Bhatia, Managing Director of Jules Tourism.

Jules Tourism offers tours and business travel services in Dubai.

For some Filipinos who were first time visitors of Georgia and Armenia this 2022, the most common answer as to why they have chosen the said countries as their outside travel destination is simple – the snow.

“Since the only weather we have in the Philippines po is summer and rainy days. Ang snow ang ni-lo-look forward talaga ng mga pinoy. Kaya madami nag-che-check-in sa Gudauri kasi mountain peak yun where the finest snow is located. Syempre we want to experience things na never natin na experience growing up in the Philippines,” shared Anna Risce Murillo, an OFW based in Abu Dhabi who has travelled to both Georgia and Armenia.

Breath-taking view

Filipinos are also keen to see Georgia’s breathe-taking natural beauty and magnificent architecture. The view according to OFW Kristine Natividad is so serene, it would take your mind off your work load.

“Ang Georgia kasi isa sa rich country sa Europe because sa Victorian Era same sa UK yung history na meron sa lugar nila, so interesting. Black sea beaches, Stones Homes, Caves and Mountains and The snow. Sobrang nakaka-refresh para makapag unwind nang sarili and para maka wala sa lahat nang work loads,” said Kristine.

Budget-friendly and hassle-free visa application

“Georgia and Armenia kasi affordable siya and first and foremost, walang hassle regarding visa application as long as resident sa UAE,” said Risce.

For UAE residents wanting to travel to Georgia and Armenia, only passport and visa copy are required apart from an ID photo.

The price for a 4 nights, 5 days trip to Georgia is below 3,000 dirhams per person. While a 3 nights, 4 days stay in Armenia would cost an estimate of 1,900 dirhams per individual.

Good food and experience

“Sobrang mura dun nang bilihin actually isa sa country na Good Living na pasado sa standard nang tao, kase sobrang sarap nang mga pagkain nila, especially meat nila sobrang fresh. And wines sobrang nakaka-enjoy. And lahat nang tao sobrang approachable they want the best experience especially to the tourist like us,” shared Kristine.

Miguel, who visited Armenia last March along with his other Filipino workmates, said that his experience in the country was one-of-a-kind.

“Maganda mag travel sa Armenia dahil puno ito ng makasaysayang lugar. At bukod sa lahat masasarap ang pagkain at magagandang pasyalan, napakasarap balikan ng Armenia dahil mura lang ang magagastos at mabilis ang visa. Isa din ito sa bucket list travel ko mapuntahan. Ano pa hinihintay nyo book na ngayong holiday,” said Miguel.

Both countries are perfect for everlasting memories. Many Filipino couples are even choosing to wed in Georgia given its romantic and fairytale-like scenery.

As of writing, a negative PCR Test result within the last 72 hours before departure is required for travelers from UAE. Upon arrival, a PCR test at the border is also required.