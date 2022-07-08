IN PHOTOS: Knights of Rizal Abu Dhabi chapter holds knighting ceremony

The Knights of Rizal Abu Dhabi Chapter recently held their knighting ceremony, welcoming 18 new postulants in their ranks on July 8, 2022 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana graced the ceremonies and delivered a special message highlighting the sacrifices of Dr. Jose Rizal that has inspired many Filipinos to live a life that is concerned and empathic about the greater welfare of the masses.

“He wanted to see his nation grow into a society where each person is working for the good of all. In practical terms, it’s easier said than done. But if OKOR will put your minds and resources together towards activities and projects that will uplift Filipinos in the UAE, that is the key,” said Amb. Quintana.

“I challenge the leaders of OKOR to inspire your new members by being bold in your vision. By finding what Filipinos in the UAE need and filling that need the way Rizal did in a genuine, selfless manner – not caring for credit or recognition,” she added.

In attendance as well were Sir Blesil Apduhan, KCR Area Commander UAE, Qatar, & Oman; as well as representatives from KOR-Dubai chapter.

The program started with their traditional floral opening followed by the invocation led by Sir Reychard Mendoza, KOR Chapter Auditor at EADC. The Philippine National Anthem was sung a capella led by Lady Emma Wenceslao followed by the recital of the Rizal Code of Ethics and the Rizalian Oath by Sir Wencie Ernest Besa, KOR Chapter Chancellor EADC, and Sir Col. Cesar Fernandez, KOR Chapter Legal Committee EADC and Defense and Armed Forces Attache of the Philippines in the UAE. The Pledge to the Flag then followed, led by Sir Ronnie Renomereon KOR, Chapter Archivist, EADC.

Sir Jose Puno Villanueva, KCR Chapter Commander EADC delivered the welcome address to the audiences, followed by the introduction of the Guest of Honor led by Sir Vinzor Yee Concepcion, Chapter Exchequer.

Lady Emma Wenceslao went on stage once again to entertain audiences with her mesmerizing voice, followed by a special mesage from Sir Zane Thirlwall, KGOR, MEA Regional Commander.

Here are the new roster of postulants of New Knights, OKOR – EADC:

1. Sir Richard Licardo

2. Sir Randy Manipud

3. Sir Joseph Obligacion.

4. Sir Eldie Tadalan

5. Sir Alfonso Halibas

6. Sir Elmer Casao

7. Sir Nestor Awitin Jr.

8. Sir Bernie Favorito

9. Sir Dennis Castro

10. Sir Oliver Agustin

11. Sir Randy Decano

12. Sir Milbert Bitoon

13. Sir Sylvister Bellosillo

14. Sir Jose Concepcion

15. Sir Joseph Malabanan

16. Sir Wilbert Cantor

17. Sir Elwyn Goling

18. Sir Rosefield Salazar

After the knighting ceremony, Sir Alfredo Manangan, KOR Program Chairman and Deputy Chapter Commander at EADC the closing remarks, followed by the Fraternal Sign led by Sir Blesil Apduhan, KCR Area Commander UAE, Qatar, & Oman.