WATCH: OFW nurse poses as waiter to surprise parents at his mom’s birthday

An OFW nurse from Ireland surprised his parents by posing as a waiter at a restaurant.

Lhuidji Khan has been working nonstop for three years without an opportunity to head home after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the globe.

When he had the chance to fly back, he came up with a plan with his siblings to surprise their parents, particularly his mom Heidi on her 75th birthday.

On a viral video posted by Terence, Lhuidji was seen serving food to his mom and dad.

When Terence offered the ‘waiter’ to join them in their meal, their mom was shocked to find out that it was actually her son, Lhuidji who had been serving them food!

Watch the heartfelt reunion here: