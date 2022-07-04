Boholano who used to work as a household helper, dominates International Fashion Competition in Dubai

Filipino fashion designer Aaron Ecastron Cadenas who hails from Sierra Bullones, Bohol dominated Fashion Factor 2022, an international fashion competition recently held in Dubai.

Among the industry icons present as jury and VIP guests during the event were Sadek Majed, Ezra Santos, Ziad Nakad, Atelier Zuhra, Hany El Behaairy and Amato. Also in attendance in the event is Michael Cinco.

Cadenas who has been in the fashion industry for more than 16 years bagged the Best Haute Couture award beating 24 other international designers.

The proud Boholano shared with an interview with The Filipino Times that he still cannot believe that his stint in joining the competition was a success.

“Honestly, until now po hindi pa rin po ako makapaniwala that I’ve won the competition with over 24 International Designer. My preparation was not that easy… While preparing the collection po, most of the time, wala po talaga halos tulog because I’m also busy preparing my client orders. So, what I did is [yung] mga existing ko na collection, I refurbished every design to create a different look with the help of my friends staff and my twin,” said Cadenas.

Grateful and overwhelmed

Cadenas considers the competition his greatest achievement in the fashion industry and said that he is grateful and overwhelmed with his win.

He believes that his eye of uniqueness and knack for creativity helped him dominate the competition.

“Ang lamang ko sa iba ay ‘yung makita yung ibang bagay na di na nakikita o napapansin ng ibang designers. Kung pano ang isang uri ng gamit ay mapaganda, makabuo ng panibagong gamitin at mabibigyan ng bagong pansin,” said Cadenas.

Aaron’s creations will be featured in the Middle East Fashion Week this coming October.

From Household helper to Couture Fashion Designer

Cadenas said he is mostly inspired by his mom who worked as a tailor in the Philippines.

He looks back at his life experiences and is grateful for being led to the fashion industry by working as a household helper in Laguna.

“I’m always happy po ‘pag nakikita ko ang isang material and imagining what design could be done and I love to explore and create something new. From Philippines pa lang we work as a house helper, so sa kadahilanang ang amo namin ay may-ari ng couture shop, so doon po kami natuto from sketches to beads works and even pananahi,” shared Cadenas.

Bringing his first-hand experience, he has also worked for different fashion factories in Manila, creating clothing items for Victoria’s Secret, Bethany Johnson, CK and many more.

“Ang inspiration ko, unang-una si God. Kasi naniniwala ako that everything is coming from Him that we can do nothing without Him. Pangalawa ang pamilya ko na nagbibigay sa akin ng rason upang lumaban sa buhay upang makamit ang isang mithiin na walang naaapakan na ibang tao,” he said.

Cadenas is also known for incorporating Filipino-themed designs in his creations, especially Filipiñana.

In the past, Cadenas has also competed and won Philippines Top Model UAE, World Championship Top Model, and Mrs. Universe UAE.

Among the fashion icons who he looks up to Ezra Santos, Shelfred Surdilla, and Garimon Roferos.

Cadenas said he looks forward to raise the Philippine flag in many more competitions in the fashion industry.