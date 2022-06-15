FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT News

June 12 flag-raising at PH Embassy in Abu Dhabi garners 1.3 million views, another proud moment for Filipinos abroad

Filipinos expressed pride and joy as they watched the joint flag raising ceremony of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai, hosted at the embassy grounds last June 12.

As of posting time, the video posted at The Filipino Times has been viewed over 1.3 million views, reaching over 3.4 million Facebook users according to statistics from Facebook Analytics.

The 1-minute video showed officers and staff members from the embassy led by the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, the consulate headed by Consul General Hon. Renato Dueñas Jr., as well as from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Abu Dhabi (POLO Abu Dhabi), headed by Labor Attache Atty. Manuel Dimaano, together with guests from the Filipino community.

Overseas Filipinos from all over the world expressed pride and reveled in the celebratory mood as the country celebrated its 124th Philippine Independence Day.

“I love how Filipinos abroad showed love and patriotism to our beloved country, the Philippines. Our National Anthem was played to its very best. And they showed the utmost respect to our Philippine Flag,” said a netizen.

“Gandang pakinggan pa rin ng awit na yan kahit nakalakihan na natin mapapakanta ka pa rin. Happy Independence Day Pilipinas!” said another.

Some OFWs stated that listening to the Philippine National Anthem touched their hearts as it has been a long while since they last heard the song.

“Ang sarap sa pakiramdam. Kay tagal ng hindi naririnig pambansang awitin natin. Nakaka touch talaga,” said an OFW.

“Nakaka proud maging Pilipino.. National anthem pa lang, nakakakilabot na,” added another viewer.

Watch the video here:

