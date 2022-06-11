Capture life’s beautiful moments with instax mini 40

Whenever Filipinos gather, it’s inevitable that group photos and other memories get captured through their phones – however, it’s then a matter of either getting stuck on your social media account, or worse within your phone only.

This is why the Fujifilm’s instax series continue to be a hit among Filipinos and other UAE residents alike – with its instant capability to print your photos real time. And now, Fujifilm has launched its latest version – the instax mini 40 which sets itself apart from its predecessors with features such as Automatic Exposure, Selfie Mode, and clear photos with its contact sheet.

Here’s a quick overview of these features.

Automatic Exposure. Originally introduced in the instax mini 11, this function allows the camera to optimize a multitude of functions in one click, to ensure that you always get good lighting for each of your photos. These functions include optimal shutter speed, flash output, and more – whether you’re shooting under a bright sunny day or at darker rooms and interiors with limited lighting.

Selfie mode. Just a quick pull of the lens of the instax mini 40 allows its user to take both selfies and close up shots with ease. Close up shots are clearer with better detail, while selfie shots capture the smiles and good times of you and your loved ones with one button press.

New film. The instax mini 40 also introduces the use of the all-new instax mini Contact Sheet which includes a distinct, orange text first seen probably in your parents’ old photos from decades back. Fujifilm’s new instax mini Contact Sheet brings back this vintage feel for each photo taken with this a bromide sheet printed with photos taken in films to check individual images.

In addition, the overall look, design, and feel of the instax mini 40 doesn’t disappoint either – as the entry-model camera features a simplistic model with high quality texture, premium silver accents, and an elegant look on its logo plate.

