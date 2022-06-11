FeatureLatest NewsNewsTechnology

Capture life’s beautiful moments with instax mini 40

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar4 hours ago

Whenever Filipinos gather, it’s inevitable that group photos and other memories get captured through their phones – however, it’s then a matter of either getting stuck on your social media account, or worse within your phone only.

This is why the Fujifilm’s instax series continue to be a hit among Filipinos and other UAE residents alike – with its instant capability to print your photos real time. And now, Fujifilm has launched its latest version – the instax mini 40 which sets itself apart from its predecessors with features such as Automatic Exposure, Selfie Mode, and clear photos with its contact sheet.

Inside 1

Here’s a quick overview of these features.

Automatic Exposure. Originally introduced in the instax mini 11, this function allows the camera to optimize a multitude of functions in one click, to ensure that you always get good lighting for each of your photos. These functions include optimal shutter speed, flash output, and more – whether you’re shooting under a bright sunny day or at darker rooms and interiors with limited lighting.

Selfie mode. Just a quick pull of the lens of the instax mini 40 allows its user to take both selfies and close up shots with ease. Close up shots are clearer with better detail, while selfie shots capture the smiles and good times of you and your loved ones with one button press.

New film. The instax mini 40 also introduces the use of the all-new instax mini Contact Sheet which includes a distinct, orange text first seen probably in your parents’ old photos from decades back. Fujifilm’s new instax mini Contact Sheet brings back this vintage feel for each photo taken with this a bromide sheet printed with photos taken in films to check individual images.

Inside 3 Inside 4 Inside 5

In addition, the overall look, design, and feel of the instax mini 40 doesn’t disappoint either – as the entry-model camera features a simplistic model with high quality texture, premium silver accents, and an elegant look on its logo plate.

Fujifilm Middle East has officially released the instax mini 40 here in the UAE – so be sure to check out your favorite electronics store to get your very own camera! Stay tuned for more information about instax mini 40 and Fujifilm Middle East’s other updates on the following social media channels:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fujifilminstaxme/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FujifilmInstaxME

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

A3BF10D5 ED39 429B A6B7 68F2B7E451EB

LOOK: Anne Curtis stuns fans in photoshoot for comeback concert

33 seconds ago
VP leni graduates

VP Leni Robredo urges graduating students to pursue truth

9 mins ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 5

Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022 to trail braze FilSoc’s Philippine Independence Day activities in Dubai

9 mins ago
nora aunor IGg e1654944921762

‘Superstar’ Nora Aunor leads new batch of Philippine National Artists

26 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button