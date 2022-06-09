Four old Japanese dancing heartthrobs captures hearts of young TikTok generation

Four dancing heartthrobs in their 50s and 60s have turned to TikTok to promote their countryside town in Japan.

The town’s population is in decline and videos filmed in locations like playgrounds and shrines and municipal buildings have been viewed over 16 million times.

Calling themselves “ojiqun” — a slang word used by young people that mixes “ojisan,” which means “old men” in Japanese, and “kyun,” meaning “heartthrob” they have become Japan’s latest TikTok sensation.

One member, 52-year-old Takumi Shirase, runs an IT firm and a gardening company . Wake currently has around 14,000 residents.

The decline in population has ensured an old primary school closed, a local shopping mall has also disappeared while some annual festivals are no longer held in the town.

Shirase said they hope that people come to Wake as tourists or as residents.