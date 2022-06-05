OFW surprised when ‘balut’ brought from Philippines hatch

In a now viral video on TikTok, Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Gio Miranda from Kuwait shared how his cravings for a classic Filipino street food ‘balut’ turned out to be a pet.

In the video, which has more than 7.4 million views as of writing and half a million hearts, Gio can be seen opening a sealed box when a duckling suddenly pops out.

Gio shared in an interview with TFT that he bought the ‘balut’ – fertilized duck eggs, commonly boiled and sold as a street food – from a friend who just came back from vacation in La Union, Philippines.

“Dala po ng kasama ko galing bakasyon. Nagpasuyo lang ako. Bali isa lang po yung napisa, siya lang. ‘Yung iba chineck namin, wala naman po napahalo na iba, siya lang,” shared Gio.

“Bali nung pagkabukas namin ng maleta, hindi namin expect na may napisa. Nagulat na lang kami na may sisiw. Tapos ‘yun na-video ko siya saglit lang dahil hindi ko naman expect and wala naman ako balak talaga i-post siya. Dahil naisip ko, baka hindi din mabuhay ng matagal,” he said.

Gio said he did not expect for the video to blow up, especially that he only has 200 followers on the platform.

“Around 12am ko siya pinost tapos nagulat na lang ako, paggising ng umaga, umabot na siya ng million views and andaming comment,” shared Gio.

The duckling which he now named as ‘balut’ is now 10 days old. Gio said he already cooked the rest of the 15-pieces ‘balut’ he bought.

Gio said he plans to continue sharing video updates of ‘balut’ and considers himself lucky to be an unexpected parent to the duckling.

“Gusto din ng mga natizens na maisama ko siya paguwi ng pinas,” shared Gio who’s hometown is in Capas, Tarlac.