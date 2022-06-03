Domestic helper, now an award-winning photographer, author and NYU degree holder

While many Filipinos came to know of former Vice President Leni Robredo’s daughter Jillian, graduating from New York University, another Filipina worthy of praise and acknowledgement from the latest batch of graduates of NYU is 35-year-old Xyza Cruz Bacani.

Xyza who hails from Nueva Vizcaya earned her Master of Arts in Arts and Politics at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

At the young age of 19, Xyza Cruz Bacani had to leave Philippines for Hong Kong to become a domestic helper. She followed her mom who worked almost half of her life as a DH. With many years as a domestic helper, graduating from a prestigious university such that of NYU was only but a dream for Xyza.

“It all started with a dreamy thought. One of my insecurities is not having a diploma because there are doors that I can not open without that key,” shared Xyza.

She shared that it was through the encouragement of Joan Maniego, the chief of staff of NYU Tisch that she applied to her program.

“NYU is my dream school. I already did a short program with them through Magnum Foundation in 2015. It was my first break and returning as a full time student is a dream come true,” said Xyza.

Even before graduating from NYU, Xyza has been making waves internationally as a Street and Documentary photographer in Hong Kong. She is a Magnum Foundation Photography and Social Justice Fellow in 2015. She has exhibited her works worldwide and won awards in photography.

In year 2015, Xyza was recognized as BBC’s 100 Women of the World 2015. She was included in the 30 Under 30 Women Photographers 2016 and Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2016.

She shared her journey and inspiration for her success in an interview with TFT.

From DH to International Photographer

“I am a child left behind by a migrant mother and I became a second generation domestic worker myself at the age of 19. There were many challenges and difficulties but I was able to triumph through that because of the generosity of people. I had a wonderful employer who encouraged me to do photography, my mother is my biggest fan and critique and my father is always supportive of what I want to do. When I became a full time artists, the support from people is overwhelming. I am in awe of their beauty and grace. Kind people gave shared their resources, energy and support through the years,” shared Xyza.

Majority of Xyza’s works feature stories of other female migrant workers.

In 2018, she launched her book “We Are Like Air” which depicts the “experience of millions of mothers, daughters and families whose lives have been disrupted by migration.” The idea behind the book according to Xyza is “because migrant workers are often treated like air, invisible but important.”

That same year, Xyza was recognized in Asia Society’s Asia 21 Young Leaders in 2018.

NYU Biology Professor Michael Purugganan took to social media to congratulate Xyza. Puruggaan shared that he’s in awe with the progress that Xyza had done in less than 10 years.

When asked to whom she dedicates her current victories as a writer, as a photographer, and as a graduate of NYU, Xyza acknowledged the people who the way to her dream.

“My family, husband and my dog. (Lol) and everyone who believes in me. To people who took a chance and believed in my capabilities. For people who paved the way for me to dream. This is for the migrant mothers and children who were left behind,” said Xyza.

Xyza encourages fellow OFWs to dream and not let challenges faced determine one’s worth.

“Migrant workers are one of the smartest and bravest people in the world. The courage they show everyday is worth emulating. This is not advice but words of encouragement. Be your own heroes and remind ourselves that rest is essential . We honor our sacrifices for our families by dreaming for ourselves. Everything starts with having a dream and not letting our circumstances define us. Speak kindly to ourselves and rest when there is an opportunity. Self-care is vital because we can only give when we are replenished. Do something for ourselves from time to time and pursue any hobby you’re interested in,” said Xyza.

Xyza is now currently focused on producing her first short film, writing a novel and exploring the criminal justice system using photography.