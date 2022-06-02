Top reasons why OFWs aspire to own a home in PH

Buying a home is one of the most significant purchases a person can make in his or her lifetime. It has always been an aspiration for overseas Filipino workers to be able to afford and live in their own home. When they tell others that they have managed to secure their own home, it gives them a sense of pride and accomplishment.

Worthwhile investment. The majority of Filipinos who became OFWs did so because they wanted to earn more money and better their families’ lives. Home ownership is becoming a reality for them as their financial situation improves. This is why many OFWs set aside a portion of their hard-earned money for the purchase of real estate. Whether as an investment or as a primary residence, it is bound to appreciate over time.

Alternative source of income. Purchasing a home, particularly a condominium, can provide the OFW with a source of income in the form of rent. It could also become their permanent residence if they decide to retire. A number of banks, through their financing programs, can assist an OFW in making the right decisions when it comes to real estate investment. These worthwhile investments, however, require a significant amount of time and money. Whether it’s a car, a child’s education, a business, or, of course, a home. With proper financial advice, an OFW can learn to set aside his hard earned money on a regular basis for the purchase of real estate.

Capital appreciation. OFWs must also be made aware that investing in real estate is worthwhile due to the high likelihood that it will appreciate over time and even generate an income if the OFW decides to rent it out. It should be regarded as a dream realized for an OFW who has managed to save enough money to provide a home for himself and his family after working overseas and overcoming obstacles.

