Groom gifts PhP1M savings to bride on wedding day

Netizens gushed over the special gift of a groom for his bride in the form of P1M savings on their wedding day.

According to a report from GMA News, Ploy Garcia gifted Paola Bernardo Garcia P1 million on their wedding day for their first baby.

They saved money from their business and avoided wasteful expenditure, but Paola didn’t know about the amount that was gifted to her.

“Hindi tayo bumibili ng masyadong hindi kailangan, tapos ‘yung date namin simple lang,” Ploy said.

“Mas okay na maging praktikal lang para ‘yung ibang savings niyong mag-asawa magamit pa sa ibang pangangailangan,” he added.

The couples’ TikTok video has reached a million views and they tied the knot last January in Bulacan.