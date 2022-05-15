Filipino-led cancer support group in Abu Dhabi celebrates 4th anniversary

The Shades of Pink Society (SOPS), a cancer support group led by Filipinos in Abu Dhabi held their fourth anniversary in the capital last May 7.

The evening witnessed the oath-taking ceremony for their new batch of officers, led by their founder and cancer survivor, Ms. Regina “Gie” Drew.

Below is the list of officers:

Founder: Ms. Regina “Gie” Drew

Chairman: Dra. Aileen Villanueva

Vice Chairman: Engr. Analiza Binondo

Secretary: Ms. Laurice Suzette Polo-Baldeo

Treasurer: Ms. Mechelle Puno Gegalao

Auditor: Ms. Emma Sentones

PRO: Mr. Albert Serna Sabado

Business Manager: Ms. Chai Raagas

Advisers: Dr. Joey Villanueva

Engr. Elmer Ocampo Casao

Ms. Miriam Paglinawan

Engr. Jethroe Ramboyong

Ms. Shella Laguerta – Cacho, RN of Cancer Patient Care Society (RAHMA) also shared her insights about working and collaborating together with SOPS in their joint mission to help survivors and spread awareness about cancer.

In addition, cancer survivors Evangeline Mico Junio and Yvonne Locsin also shared their inspirational stories of perseverance and resilience when they found out that they had breast cancer. Both women advocated for finding your inner strength and drawing support from loved ones that have helped them in their path to continuous recovery.

The evening also witnessed special performances from the Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit at Mananayaw sa Abu Dhabi (OPMMAD) – whose talents were recently shown on the Jubilee Stage during the highly-successful Expo 2020 in Dubai.

SOPS is an organization that advocates support for Breast Cancer patients. It also aims to spread awareness for the early detection and prevention of Breast Cancer for both women and men.