LOOK: PH Embassy in UAE hails volunteers as ‘Election heroes’

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has recognized the efforts of over 100 Filipino community volunteers who went out of their way to dedicate their time to ensure safe, orderly, and clean elections in Abu Dhabi.

The vote-rich country ranks at the top among overseas Filipino voters, and these volunteers have worked tirelessly for the past 30 days of the overseas absentee voting in the capital, guiding fellow Filipinos at their respective precincts to avoid long queues.

As such, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana personally handed out certificates to over 100 volunteers from eight political parties who have served for at least two weeks.

“This is our own system of encouraging volunteerism for our election heroes. Yung mga volunteers natin helped us – they were the ones guiding, making sure that the flow was continuous and that’s why we can say that long lines are now a thing of the past. At iyon ay galing na rin sa kanilang obserbasyon at aming narinig mula sa mga taong bumoto,” said Amb. Quintana in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Nestor Awitin Jr., poll watcher from the Liberal Party, affirmed that the entire process has been generally orderly right from the start, with good feedback coming from fellow Filipinos who have voted.

He added that despite coming from different political beliefs, fellow volunteers came together to ensure that the elections go as smoothly as possible.

“Dito sa Embassy sa Abu Dhabi, naging mapayapa naman ang naging proseso ng Halalan. Since April 10 until closing. maganda ang mga nakuha naming feedback galing sa ating mga kababayan. Ang magnda nito, wala kaming kulay na pinagtalunan, kahit magkakaiba ang aming kandidato, nagkaisa kami sa iisang layunin, na mairaos ang isang mapayapa, at tahimik na halalan,” said Awitin.

Alfredo Manangan, country chairperson of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas in the UAE, stated that the elections this year is the most organized and is the most systematic to date, thanks to the strategic preparations and planning

“Sa 34 taon kong paninirahan dito sa UAE, nasa anim na eleksyon na ang aking natunghayan at masasabi ko na ang eleksyon ngayon ay napaka organisado at napakaayos. May magandang sistema ang embahada para ma-control ang dami ng bilang ng mga botante dito sa Abu Dhabi na kahit dagsa ng mga tao, napapanatili nilang matapos ang buong proseso ng pagboto sa loob ng 10 minuto. Bukod dito, magkakaiba man kami ng partido ng aking mga kapwa poll watcher at volunteer, ay iisa ang aming hangarin na makatulong na maging patas, maayos, at malinis, ang ating eleksyon dito sa Abu Dhabi sa pakikipagtulungan sa embahada at pati narin sa ating mga botante,” said Manangan.