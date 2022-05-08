‘Proud ako sa nanay ko!’: Pinoy kids in UAE share proudest moments with their moms

In celebration of the annual Mother’s Day, The Filipino Times got the opportunity to speak with Filipino kids, some of them born and raised here in the UAE, to share how their moms inspire them every day.

Charlene Joie de Guzman, expresses her gratitude for her mom Mhy, for her relentless support and for teaching her very valuable life lessons.

“My mom is the strongest, most hard working, and fearless woman I know. She believed in me when I didn’t. She supported me in whatever I do. I am who I am today because of her and I can’t thank her enough for all that she has done for our family. Thank you mom for everything. Thank you for always working hard. Thank you for all the life lessons you’ve taught me til now. You’re the best mom one could ever ask for and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love you mom!!💗💗”

Sjunsei (21) and Sjinga (18) Awal recognizes all of the sacrifices that their mom Jacqueline, had gone through to ensure that they live a good life.

“I’m always proud on the fact that she always manages to receive rewards and achievements while she has always committed her care and time to raising me ever since I was young. I will always be grateful for her sacrifices and remember to bring back achievements of my own to show her that her dedication to being my mother was worth it,” said Sjunsei.

“She has always been supportive, loving, and is the best mom you could ask for,” added Sjinga.

Zajara Pelayo, 7, thanks her mom Karen for providing her endless love and care.

“💗I’m proud of my mama from her endless love and care, making me the happiest kid in the whole wide world” said Zajara.

Seven-year-old Zoe Anne Kaydence Baloloy shared that she appreciates her mom, Ana Marie, who continues to teach her the value of being kind to others.

“She’s pretty, kind, beautiful, an artist and a good cook. Although sometimes she is mad at me, I know she loves me and when she is stressed, I help her,” said Zoe.

Sam (11) and Sean (8) Santiago said that they’re by their mom Jacey who, apart from working her full-time job, has also launched businesses on the side while ensuring that she still has enough quality bonding time for them.

“I am proud of my mom because she is always inspirational and helps us when we need it. I’m proud to be her daughter and I love her,” said Sam.

“I am proud of my mom because she has opened up many businesses like Shokudo, Hungry Juan, and Health in Me. She is very loving to our family, and I love her,” added Sean.

Johann said that his mom, Anne, is never ever tired of taking good care of the family and expressed his gratitude for teaching him the importance of respect and kindness for others.

“My Proudest Moments of my mom are taking of me and my family. She is always there for me to help me in my studies. She never gets tired of taking care of us. She’s always teaching me how to respect and be kind to other people. She always gave happiness to our family. I love you!,” said Johann.

Siblings Kacey, Kylev, and Kyden Patawaran praised their mom Rosario for all of the delicious meals that keep them healthy and happy all the time.

“We’re proud of her because she is good at baking. She always takes good care of us, and cooks delicious food that we love,” said the three siblings.

Emerald Clarisse and Vernuel Phillip Lomibao shared that their mom Veronica, taught them the importance of getting good education while putting God in the center through fervent prayers.

“I am proud of my mom because she cooks for us, she teaches me and Vernuel our homeworks and also how to pray,” said Emerald Clarisse.

“I am proud of my mom because she fixes everything in the house and she is the best mom ever.” added Vernuel Phillip.